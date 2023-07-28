Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Gregorio Enrique Sandoval
Jul 28, 2023

Again, there is no such thing as “mRNA technology.” There is just plain old cell transfection with foreign genes. No one EVER in any of my graduate classes, in any of the cell bio books, in any of the lab manuals, in any of my labs, referred to this as “mRNA technology.”

That phrase was created by Covid, Inc to conceal what they are doing by making it seem other than what it is: the deliberately infection of healthy cells in multiple organ systems of the recipients’ bodies with the genes of a pathogen and all the immunological hell that necessarily follows from the innate immune system trying to kill a bunch of cells in multiple organs in the recipients’ bodies because they had been deliberately been made to appear to have been virally-compromised and in the replication phase.

This is not a vaccine. This is not therapy of any kind. It is the functional equivalent of an artificial viral infection--well, unless you used the AstraZeneca product, in which case your healthy cells would have been infected with chimp adenoviruses engineered to deliver the C19 gene instead of their own viral genome.

So, hey, why don’t we start rejecting the use of their terms and just clearly describe what’s going on?

Stephanie
Jul 29, 2023

I knew from the beginning that it was not possible to effect just young boys/men. THIS POISON CANNOT DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN MALE AND FEMALE!!! I never believed that!

