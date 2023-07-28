Mueller et al. "mRNA technology Moderna vaccine-associated myocardial injury was more common than previously thought and more frequent in women versus men."; it is critical to focus on that finding
among women, the damage to the heart is not relegated to males! Parents be warned as to sudden cardiac arrest, death among your girl child on the field due to silent myocarditis, adrenaline surge
‘Aims: To explore the incidence and potential mechanisms of oligosymptomatic myocardial injury following COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccination.
Methods and Results: Hospital employees scheduled to undergo Moderna mRNA-1273 booster vaccination were assessed for mRNA-1273 vaccination-associated myocardial injury, defined as acute dynamic increase in high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T (hs-cTnT) concentration above the sex-specific upper-limit of normal on day 3 (48-96h) after vaccination without evidence of an alternative cause. To explore possible mechanisms, antibodies against IL-1RA, the SARS-CoV2-Nucleoprotein(NP) and -Spike(S1) proteins and an array of 14 inflammatory cytokines were quantified.
Among 777 participants, median age 37 years, 69.5% women, 40 participants(5.1% [95%CI, 3.7-7.0%]) had elevated hs-cTnT concentration on day 3 and mRNA-1273 vaccine-associated myocardial injury was adjudicated in 22 participants (2.8% [95%CI, 1.7-4.3%]). Twenty cases occurred in women (3.7% [95%CI, 2.3-5.7%]), two in men (0.8% [95%CI, 0.1-3.0%]). Hs-cTnT-elevations were mild and only temporary.
No patient had ECG-changes, and none developed major adverse cardiac events within 30 days (0% [95%CI, 0-0.4%]). In the overall booster cohort, hs-cTnT concentrations (day 3; median 5 [IQR, 4-6] ng/L) were significantly higher compared to matched controls (n=777, median 3 [IQR, 3-5] ng/L, p<0.001). Cases had comparable systemic reactogenicity, concentrations of anti-IL-1RA, anti-NP, anti-S1, and markers quantifying systemic inflammation, but lower concentrations of IFN-λ1(IL-29) and GM-CSF versus persons without vaccine-associated myocardial injury.
Conclusion: mRNA-1273 vaccine-associated myocardial injury was more common than previously thought, being mild and transient, and more frequent in women versus men. The possible protective role of IFN-λ1(IL-29) and GM-CSF warrant further studies.’
Again, there is no such thing as “mRNA technology.” There is just plain old cell transfection with foreign genes. No one EVER in any of my graduate classes, in any of the cell bio books, in any of the lab manuals, in any of my labs, referred to this as “mRNA technology.”
That phrase was created by Covid, Inc to conceal what they are doing by making it seem other than what it is: the deliberately infection of healthy cells in multiple organ systems of the recipients’ bodies with the genes of a pathogen and all the immunological hell that necessarily follows from the innate immune system trying to kill a bunch of cells in multiple organs in the recipients’ bodies because they had been deliberately been made to appear to have been virally-compromised and in the replication phase.
This is not a vaccine. This is not therapy of any kind. It is the functional equivalent of an artificial viral infection--well, unless you used the AstraZeneca product, in which case your healthy cells would have been infected with chimp adenoviruses engineered to deliver the C19 gene instead of their own viral genome.
So, hey, why don’t we start rejecting the use of their terms and just clearly describe what’s going on?
I knew from the beginning that it was not possible to effect just young boys/men. THIS POISON CANNOT DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN MALE AND FEMALE!!! I never believed that!