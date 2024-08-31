then removal of liability protection should be no issue. Both parties must commit to this if they think it is safe and effective. This is and was always the test and both administrations failed…why? because they both knew they never had the safety data and did not know if it was safe. They both knew that there were serious issues and NEEDED liability protection for themselves. This is and was the criminality. If it was safe, then they needed no protection.

I was asked some months ago to provide POTUS Trump with 4 to 5 points for him to consider and I did. The first (I shared with you) was that LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP Act is to be removed and even removed retroactively. So that those harmed by the vaccine can enter courts for redress.

If a drug, medical device, or vaccine is effective, beneficial, and safe as we were told for the COVID vaccine, then it should not need any form of liability protection…what do you think? Would it be removed by any party? Should it be removed?

No one is indicating they would. The aim is to mainstream the mRNA as part of your daily life. A disturbing picture is emerging.

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092