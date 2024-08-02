tuned up properly and have a real fight with men like him, who would discipline him and school him and punish him and tune him up good, for the blows he delivered to the female Carini…where the fuck are the feminists today? where are the EFFin women like Gloria Steinem, and Camille Paglia, and Gloria Allred, the Ambulance Chaser of 'Feminism', where are these women? Where is #MeToo?

Feminists, where the hell are you? Your silence is unacceptable!

Angela Carini, in pain, shouted, “This is unjust!”

IMO women must NOW stand up and say ‘fuck it, we will not compete in any sports with real XY biological males, period!’ And when and if you get into sports against real men, punch and kick them in the groin, in the nuts, if he can hit you as a man, then kick him hardest in the stones and you will see how fast they stop this shit. Do it over and over. Until they stop. For these are men with real stones and reserve your hardest hit to his groin the moment he lays a hand on you.

And I turned it, the Olympics, off day one with the anti-Christian ceremonies and all the trannies. I say to you, turn it off! Olympics died this year 2024 just like evidence-based medicine and proper clinical medical research and academic research writing and publishing died due to COVID, the corruption was too big a lure…so they all committed suicide over big pharma money, bought out by big pharma…well, the Olympics committed suicide a few days ago. Its history and legacy is now cast in stone.

I don’t give a flying fuck or shit what any one in my stack thinks of my views on this…these are devils, fucked up sociopathic men, brains addled and warped, with penises beating up women…competing against real women for these fuckers could not win against other men…such sorry losers…if you like men beating up women and competing against women etc., you are deranged and get off my stack, please.

And don’t bring no shit (I am angry so I am sorry for my cussing) about Rachel Levine working for Harris and Biden and he is a man yet allowed to identify as a woman…HE IS A MAN WITH A PENIS and WILL ALWAYS BE A MAN…a gay tranny man. And that Briton tranny.

I warn you about my cuss words today.

This is pure insanity what women are being subjected to and the irony is Kamala Harris is a big supporter of this psychopathy, criminality, this woke madness, in Harris’s world, this is FAIR and just…she thinks and espouses and promotes that these XY chromosome men identifying as women, these hard back gorilla men are the same as real XX chromosome real biological women and we know Harris “I am a woman sitting in a blue suit bull, my pronouns are his and her and she and it and them and all that bull” backs this only for votes…she knows a XX biological woman with a vagina is not a fucking biological man with a penis and no man with stones and a willie can be a woman, EVER, fucking ever! These trannies, these perverts are sick, would be rapists and pedophiles. I have said before, all these sickos, these trannies, these freaks are really gay men like Bruce Jenner who likes gay sex but ashamed to admit so fronts as women…to then engage in penis anal sex for their pleasure…they are rapists, pedophiles and gay men in reality. That is all. Not women.

Sick perverted mental deranged men! And don’t bring that shit around me! Nor my family!

The only person with real guts and principle and bravery is swimmer Riley Gaines and she is warning that female boxers could die in a ring due to this. I agree.

I had the fortune of meeting Riley at the recent RNC and was able to talk to her, this is someone with a superb political future, smart, driven, strong!

J.K. Rowling showed real guts too and said:

Look at the MALE animal with a penis in red below…

I am willing to bet this sick filth animal is an islamist, and delights in beating women, the power of it. There is so much wrong with this picture.

Look at this fucking man in red on left, feral animal, how shameful and disgusting…#MeToo should be ashamed…feminists should be ashamed.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)