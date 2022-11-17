SOURCE:

Near real-time surveillance of safety outcomes in US COVID-19 vaccine recipients aged 12 to 64 years

“Consistent with published literature, our near-real time monitoring of 17 adverse outcomes following COVID-19 vaccinations identified signals for myocarditis/pericarditis and anaphylaxis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations.”

SOURCE:

Clinical Manifestation, Management, and Outcomes in Patients with COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Acute Encephalitis: Two Case Reports and a Literature Review

“We reported two rare cases of possible mRNA-1273 vaccine-induced acute encephalitis, including clinical manifestations, laboratory characteristics, and management; inaccurate diagnosis or other diagnostic delays in cases of vaccine-induced acute encephalitis may have devastating and potentially life-threatening consequences for patients.”

SOURCE:

COVID-19-booster vaccine-induced encephalitis

“We present a case of encephalitis after a booster shot with the Moderna COVID-19 (mRNA-1273) vaccine in a 48-year-old man. The patient was admitted to the emergency department because of behavioral changes.”

SOURCE:

A case of encephalitis following COVID-19 vaccine

“The first case of encephalitis following coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination. Our patient was a 46-year-old Japanese woman who presented with acute onset diplopia. Subsequent magnetic resonance imaging revealed brain stem encephalitis that was rapidly responsive to high dosage steroid therapy and completely improved.”

SOURCE:

Post-Vaccinal Encephalitis with Early Relapse after BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY) COVID-19 Vaccine: A Case Report

“The case of a 72-year-old man who received the first dose of the BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY) vaccine against COVID-19 on 18 May 2021, and the second dose on 9 September 2021. One day after receiving the first dose, he cursed with malaise, headache, fever, confusion, aggressiveness, and gait alterations.”

SOURCE:

ACUTE ENCEPHALOPATHY AFTER BNT162B2 COVID-19 VACCINATION: A CASE REPORT AND LITERATURE REVIEW

“We report here the case of a 14-year-old girl who developed acute encephalopathy-like symptoms nine days after receiving the first dose of the BNT162b2 (mRNA) vaccine. She initially experienced high fever, headaches, and drowsiness and then developed generalized tonic-clonic seizures that progressed to status epilepticus.”

SOURCE:

A Possible Case of Autoimmune Encephalitis After mRNA COVID-19 Booster Vaccine: A Case Report

“a case report of a 75-year-old male patient who presented on the second day after receiving the Moderna Bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine with abrupt onset behavioral changes and global aphasia with no focal deficits.”