Myocarditis/pericarditis, anaphylaxis, & encephalitis following mRNA Pfizer gene injection (vaccine); a reminder to you of what is at stake & why you MUST not take this fraud failed ineffective shot
SOURCE:
Near real-time surveillance of safety outcomes in US COVID-19 vaccine recipients aged 12 to 64 years
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter
“Consistent with published literature, our near-real time monitoring of 17 adverse outcomes following COVID-19 vaccinations identified signals for myocarditis/pericarditis and anaphylaxis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations.”
SOURCE:
Clinical Manifestation, Management, and Outcomes in Patients with COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Acute Encephalitis: Two Case Reports and a Literature Review
“We reported two rare cases of possible mRNA-1273 vaccine-induced acute encephalitis, including clinical manifestations, laboratory characteristics, and management; inaccurate diagnosis or other diagnostic delays in cases of vaccine-induced acute encephalitis may have devastating and potentially life-threatening consequences for patients.”
SOURCE:
COVID-19-booster vaccine-induced encephalitis
“We present a case of encephalitis after a booster shot with the Moderna COVID-19 (mRNA-1273) vaccine in a 48-year-old man. The patient was admitted to the emergency department because of behavioral changes.”
SOURCE:
A case of encephalitis following COVID-19 vaccine
“The first case of encephalitis following coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination. Our patient was a 46-year-old Japanese woman who presented with acute onset diplopia. Subsequent magnetic resonance imaging revealed brain stem encephalitis that was rapidly responsive to high dosage steroid therapy and completely improved.”
SOURCE:
Post-Vaccinal Encephalitis with Early Relapse after BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY) COVID-19 Vaccine: A Case Report
“The case of a 72-year-old man who received the first dose of the BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY) vaccine against COVID-19 on 18 May 2021, and the second dose on 9 September 2021. One day after receiving the first dose, he cursed with malaise, headache, fever, confusion, aggressiveness, and gait alterations.”
SOURCE:
ACUTE ENCEPHALOPATHY AFTER BNT162B2 COVID-19 VACCINATION: A CASE REPORT AND LITERATURE REVIEW
“We report here the case of a 14-year-old girl who developed acute encephalopathy-like symptoms nine days after receiving the first dose of the BNT162b2 (mRNA) vaccine. She initially experienced high fever, headaches, and drowsiness and then developed generalized tonic-clonic seizures that progressed to status epilepticus.”
SOURCE:
A Possible Case of Autoimmune Encephalitis After mRNA COVID-19 Booster Vaccine: A Case Report
“a case report of a 75-year-old male patient who presented on the second day after receiving the Moderna Bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine with abrupt onset behavioral changes and global aphasia with no focal deficits.”
