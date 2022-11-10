Neil Oliver – ‘..they want us to do what? Are they insane mad people, wanting an amnesty? Is she serious & really we need to forgive? You people lined up to demonize & destroy us & now want AMNESTY?
Yes, we want criminal investigations & tribunals & hearings & publicly & they must be fined & punished, & imprisoned, yes, imprisoned, these people like Fauci & Bourla & Birx to be jailed; FREE book!
Prior substack here on how to get FREE book:
Start here to listen to Neil Oliver’s discussion below, I give a little background of my views first:
She says unless there is amnesty, we cannot move forward. She is insane. No no no Emily, we need investigations FIRST and punishment, we want justice! Full justice! Period and if it involves you, so be it! You now us to pretend all that madness did did not happen? Oh we hurt your feelings now so stop talking? You wanted us to be held down in the street and vaccinated. In Canada Trudeau wanted us to be treated as terrorists, we had bank accounts frozen.
No EFF in way Emily!
No way Emily and listen to this, this is how I feel about your ask:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
AMNESTY I THINK NOT...ACCOUNTABILITY FOR YOUR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.
There will be Indictments, Federal Trials for Treason, Crimes charged under the Nuremberg Code. That will be a good start.
Logic and rationality without hysteria as usual from Neil Oliver....
Now, does this silly woman who exposes her own fear of punishment in The Atlantic not know that the lunatic Branch-Covidians she's now trying to distance herself from are STILL AT IT...!! The Premier of Australia's state of Queensland has just this day advised the general public to "wear face masks in some settings as the state enters its fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic...!!" Do such people live their lives with their heads permanently buried up their own ignorant arses...??