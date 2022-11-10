Prior substack here on how to get FREE book:

Start here to listen to Neil Oliver’s discussion below, I give a little background of my views first:

She says unless there is amnesty, we cannot move forward. She is insane. No no no Emily, we need investigations FIRST and punishment, we want justice! Full justice! Period and if it involves you, so be it! You now us to pretend all that madness did did not happen? Oh we hurt your feelings now so stop talking? You wanted us to be held down in the street and vaccinated. In Canada Trudeau wanted us to be treated as terrorists, we had bank accounts frozen.

No EFF in way Emily!

No way Emily and listen to this, this is how I feel about your ask: