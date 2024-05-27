Never ever forget the BOYS OF 'POINTE DU HOC': THE U.S. ARMY RANGERS’ MISSION IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF 6 JUNE 1944; one of those missions was the capture of Pointe du Hoc. our rangers!
the Germans came to understand the strategic importance of Pointe du Hoc; On D-Day, the United States Army Provisional Ranger Group attacked and captured Pointe du Hoc after scaling the cliffs.
‘Pointe du Hoc, a prominent position along the coast of Normandy, was a focal point of the amphibious assault by U.S. forces during the early morning hours of D-Day, 6 June 1944. The cliff top (sometimes referred to as Pointe du Hoe) is located between Utah and Omaha Beaches and sits atop overhanging cliffs up to 100 feet in height. The careful and thorough planning of the Normandy invasion determined that several key missions would require painstakingly accurate execution in order for the invasion to go as planned, and one of those missions was the capture of Pointe du Hoc.’
Thank you Dr for pointing this most important battle out. For remembering all the “Heroes” involved, especially Pointe du Hoc is what today is all about.
I’m hard pressed to find today’s young people, similar in age, as those who took this strategically important, “Pointe du Hoc” during WWII, remotely capable of anything close to the sheer determination all these men embodied!
This was the most dangerous and terrifying battle and strategic target, IMO we had to eliminate!
Those were the days my friend!
Mary Hopkin sang it well, back in 1968, and I remember a select few words,
“We'd live the life we choose
We'd fight and never lose,
Those were the days, oh yes, those were the days”!
Yes those were the days, when men were men and women were women! No in between nonsense being shoveled and spoon fed the they youths today. To mess with and screw their thought processes into a confusing and malleable mess! For the selfish reasons of “Power and Control”!
Such a disservice is being perpetrated on our youth today! These egomaniacal, Marxist Maligned, educational institutes are solely responsible for the failures we’re seeing all around America! One example come to mind such as,
“Death To America” chanting and overrunning college campuses. For something most have no idea about! Such a sad state of affairs, but deliberate and intentional!
They’ve transformed our children and our younger generation’s via these indoctrination camps! They want us to believe these are schools for learning and for higher education. They’re not! They’re “indoctrination camps”!
These so called teachers and professors are corrupted and they’re corrupting our young thinkers of today!
The importance of our military leaders who taught those who fought in the battle of “Pointe du Hoc”, cannot be compared to today’s military “WOKE” leaders!
Not unless we take responsibility and we teach our children and grandchildren, they’re certainly not going to be prepared for any battle remotely close to the battle of “Pointe du Hoc”! Again, this is all by design to indoctrinate!
Shall we never forget why, today is “Memorial Day” and why today is so very important and instrumental for our“Freedom”?
We should never take today for granted and always remember the battle of “Pointe du Hoc”, especially when we’re planning our children’s and grandchildren’s future lives!
Thank you Dr so much for bringing this battle of all battles, front and center!
AJR
There was a man I worked with who told me he lived under the rule of KGB and Gestapo. He was a good man I admired. He told me the preference was the Gestapo because if you were a problem you got a bullet. But KGB came in the night and disappeared people.