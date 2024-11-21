NOTHING is OVER! You don’t just turn it off and this is why more mRNA vaccines are coming to rule your life, all aspects, even for a cough, the OP that started decades ago continues…COVID is one part of the OP.

They are coming with mRNA dominating our lives complete future forward, you just do not know it yet what is planned, telling us it is ‘new and improved’, we made ‘minor adjustments’, it is ‘second generation’…

be warned…mRNA vaccine will rule your life with CRISPR technology, CAS9, siRNA, saRNA etc.

Operation Paper Clip (nazi scientists from Germany), Operation Northwoods (thank God POTUS Kennedy said NO), Gulf of Tonkin…all an OP…H1N1 swine flu, COVID…all of it…one big clusterfuck of an OP by sick malevolent nefarious people.

All of you people who took the Malone et al. mRNA technology vaccine and did not get harmed immediately, be warned. The future is uncertain and in my own family and friends. You were lied to, and you are vaccine injured in poison pill ways we cannot say today but you not out of the woods. I want to be honest with you. This is why Malone, Bancel, Bourla, the entire mRNA technology crew, the vaccine crew must be hauled into court rooms and placed under oath and made to explain who knew what and did what with mRNA.

You think COVID is over? Not the fake pandemic etc. but the OPERATION? You think? That the Op is done? No, it is far from over, there is still too much power to grab and free money to beg for and dark actions to implement…the Op is still unfolding with more iterations and stages….

you think Bin Laden was real? No, the only thing real are/were IMO the poor souls who came down in those buildings and our soldiers who died for a lie and the thousands of innocent Middle Eastern people killed for a Bush neocon lie…

it is as real as Congressional House Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS…as real as his honesty and benevolence to America…that is how real it is…that two-timing liar…sellout…it is as real as those Trannies, those hard back men with penises who say they are women…who get to enter your kids bathrooms, like Lia Thomas (thank God for Nancy Mace) , leering at them, hoping for a few seconds to touch them and likely rape them, those men with testicles…its as real as that, those tranny men with penises who tell you today they are a woman, telling you given time alone with women in bathrooms and wherever, that they will NOT rape them…its thats real…it is as real as telling you that they are NOT really pedophiles and would be rapists…that real. its as real as men who commit crimes, convincing judges they are women, to sentence them to women prisons, and they telling the judge I am a woman, why would those women be at risk of rape of pregnancy from…that real…

President Nixon's 1969 ending of Chemical/Biological research program, issued his "Statement on Chemical and Biological Defense Policies and Programs" November 25, 1969

The United States biological weapons program officially began in spring 1943 on orders from U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Research continued following World War II as the U.S. built up a large stockpile of biological agents and weapons.

Over the course of its 27-year history, the program weaponized and stockpiled seven bio-agents — Bacillus anthracis (anthrax), Francisella tularensis (tularemia), Brucella spp (brucellosis), Coxiella burnetii (Q-fever), Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, Botulinum toxin (botulism), and Staphylococcal enterotoxin B. The US also pursued basic research on many more bio-agents. Throughout its history, the U.S. bioweapons program was secret. It was later revealed that laboratory and field testing (some of the latter using simulants on non-consenting individuals) had been common. The official policy of the United States was first to deter the use of bio-weapons against U.S. forces and secondarily to retaliate if deterrence failed.’

In 1969, President Richard Nixon ended all offensive (i.e., non-defensive) aspects of the U.S. bio-weapons program. In 1975 the U.S. ratified both the 1925 Geneva Protocol and the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC)—international treaties outlawing biological warfare.’

‘Having entered into force on 26 March 1975, the BWC was the first multilateral disarmament treaty to ban the production of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction.[5] The convention is of unlimited duration.[6] As of July 2024, 187 states have become party to the treaty.[7] Four additional states have signed but not ratified the treaty, and another six states have neither signed nor acceded to the treaty.[8]

The BWC is considered to have established a strong global norm against biological weapons.[9] This norm is reflected in the treaty's preamble, which states that the use of biological weapons would be "repugnant to the conscience of mankind".[10] It is also demonstrated by the fact that not a single state today declares to possess or seek biological weapons, or asserts that their use in war is legitimate.[11] In light of the rapid advances in biotechnology, biodefense expert Daniel Gerstein has described the BWC as "the most important arms control treaty of the twenty-first century".[12] However, the convention's effectiveness has been limited due to insufficient institutional support and the absence of any formal verification regime to monitor compliance.[13]’

‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for CIA operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blame them on the Cuban government, and would be used to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes,[2] a fabricated 'shoot down' of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba, the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[3] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating terrorism in U.S. cities.[2] [4] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[5][6][7]’

