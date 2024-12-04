I have said before, drag Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Tureci, Weissman, Sahin, Kariko et al. into a proper court, proper judges, juries, separate, under oath, and investigate and interrogate and find out who did what, when, how, who knew what when…it starts with this 7…add Francis Collins to the mix and Fauci…and all linked to them and their mRNA technology and mRNA transfection vaccine work…put a pin in that for a moment…

Now to the study at hand:

The key findings of this paper and based on very good research methods is that:

1)there is foreign DNA in the vaccine raising the prospect of integration into host genetic material, issue of reverse transcription…"identified large amounts of DNA after RNase A digestion in all lots with concentrations ranging from 32.7 ng to 43.4 ng per clinical dose. This far exceeds the maximal acceptable concentration of 10 ng per clinical dose that has been set by international regulatory authorities.”

2)carcinogenic SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene is part of the mRNA gene injection and represents a deadly contaminant…"Gene analyses with selected PCR primer pairs proved that residual DNA represents not only fragments of the DNA matrices coding for the spike gene, but of all genes from the plasmid including the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene.”

Is this why we are seeing a dramatic rise in cancers? That the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene also plays a role with the IgG4 class switch antibodies that bind IgG1, IgG3 antibodies that normally constrain tumor cells? That the SV40 subverts the P53 guardian of the genome? The Toll-like receptors 7, 8 etc.? I mean what is going on here with these mRNA gene injections? Why was the proper long duration of follow-up studies not done? Why was this mRNA vaccine rushed to market under Operation Warp Speed (OWS) in months when it needed years? That OWS could be so much of a disaster?

3)Finding of extracellular vehicles aka exosomes (these are similar to the fatty balls, the lipid-nano particles that encase the mRNA payload in the vaccine and which function to safeguard and transport and in some sense ‘hide’ (with the swapping in of Pseudouridine (methylated-Pseudouridine) the mRNA across and deep inside the body) that could be a central player in the ‘SHEDDING’ we warned of and is occurring and that is likely the reason that people who are unvaccinated yet in close juxtaposition to persons who are, go on to develop similar symptoms and at times severe. It is as if they too are vaccinated.

So, if spike protein is moved in exosomes (have specialized functions in physiological processes), can it be excreted at a nanoscale via our exhaled breaths? Via our pores in shedding? In our sweat?

Are we in effect, vaccinating each other? With something that is proven deadly? This must be considered as it was never ruled out in study. Is this something Jay Bhattacharya must approve to be instantly studied on confirmation at NIH? I would think so as he also simultaneously calls for the stoppage of all mRNA technology vaccines.

Reality is that unvaccinated in close contact with vaccinated persons also show an immune response as if vaccinated underscoring the potency and sensitivity of the immune system yet the dangerous self-spreading ‘shedding’ component of the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA gene vaccine; was this a deliberate feature when the mRNA vaccines were made? To self-spread?… “Secretion into cell supernatants occurred predominantly via extracellular vesicles enriched for exosome markers.”

‘Spike Protein Is Mainly Released Via Extracellular Vesicles

Researchers reported that ‘The luminal part of membrane proteins can be cleaved at the membrane surface by different cellular secretases and released into the medium, but uncleaved proteins can also be secreted from the cells via extracellular vesicles (exosomes). We used mass spectrometry to clarify by which mechanism spike proteins were secreted into the supernatant after artificial transfection of the cell line with the lot GH9715 as model system. To this end, both the transfected cells and the medium were harvested after 24h of transfection. As a result of the isolation of the extracellular vesicles (EV) from the medium, we gained three fractions – the cell lysate, the EVs, and the EV-free medium for proteome profiling. The results of the spike protein abundance in the three fractions are presented in Table 2. The spike protein was most abundant in the lysate (60 spectral counts) and clearly present in the EVs (14 spectral counts), while only low levels (2 spectral counts) were found in the EV-free medium. Importantly, control transfected cells were negative for spike protein and, as expected, common EV markers (CD81, TSG101, alix) were enriched in the EV fraction versus the soluble secretome and detected in both transfected and untransfected cells.’

See paper abstract here:

mRNA housed in transfection-competent lipid nanoparticles (LNP).

BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence - Science, Public Health Policy and the Law

Abstract

‘Background: BNT162b2 (BioNTech, Pfizer) RNA-based COVID-19 injections are specified to transfect human cells to efficiently produce spike proteins for an immune response.

Methods: We analyzed four German BNT162b2 lots applying HEK293 cell culture, immunohistochemistry, ELISA, PCR, and mass spectrometry.

Results: We demonstrate successful transfection of nucleoside-modified mRNA (modRNA) biologicals into HEK293 cells and show robust levels of spike proteins over several days of cell culture. Secretion into cell supernatants occurred predominantly via extracellular vesicles enriched for exosome markers. We further analyzed RNA and DNA contents of these vials and identified large amounts of DNA after RNase A digestion in all lots with concentrations ranging from 32.7 ng to 43.4 ng per clinical dose. This far exceeds the maximal acceptable concentration of 10 ng per clinical dose that has been set by international regulatory authorities. Gene analyses with selected PCR primer pairs proved that residual DNA represents not only fragments of the DNA matrices coding for the spike gene, but of all genes from the plasmid including the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene.

Conclusion: Our results raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine and call for an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals unless these concerns can be dispelled.’

Keywords

BNT162b2, cell transfection, Comirnaty, COVID-19, plasmid, RNA-vaccine, SV40 promoter/enchancer

___

