wife, Inian, Hindu and I welcome it…if this is 45’s choice, I stand by it. We are the nation of legal inclusion and immigration. Of people who seek the American dream, homeownership, to keep your children safe, to help them start with principles and character and be law abiding, nation loving. JD Vance in time will address questions and accomplishments and joys and hurts and we will learn who he is, and I imagine we will get a good story…this is the man Trump chose and this is his wife Usha and I can tell you that I am in full support of her.

Do not attack the lady’s Indian heritage and Hindu faith, or her children. Do not do that. Allow people to showcase themselves. I sense goodness and in fact greatness.

You know I suggested strong people like conservative tried and tested Mayor Deb Rogers who would help in New York and Pennsylvania and help bring them home electorally, but Trump had his short-list, is a brilliant Wharton educated man and he knows best and he evaluated and made his choice and saw what he wanted and needed to see in JD Vance. It is enough for me, I support Vance fully! Many good other options too like Rubio etc. I like Rubio etc. But Trump decided and he knows best for the person he sought for this task.

Long live America, long live our police, our military, our border agents, our Secret Service, our first responders etc.

MAGA!

The idea of America is unlike any other! Best option we have for the future…

Trump is our ONLY option at this time in US history and the difficult issues we face in US and the world! With Vance, we have lots to do and I wish them both well!

‘Extremist figures and members of the Make America Great Again movement have criticized the wife of Ohio Senator JD Vance after former President Donald Trump named him as his running mate in the 2024 election.

Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants, was raised in San Diego before meeting her husband at Yale Law School. They were married in 2014 and later blessed by a Hindu pundit in a separate ceremony, The New York Times reported.’

In the wake of Trump's vice presidential announcement on Monday, numerous conservative and far-right figures have taken to social media to launch racist attacks against Usha Vance because of her Indian heritage and the assumption that her influence on her husband's political career means the Republican Party will be softer on immigration.

"I'm sure this guy is going to be great on immigration," Jaden McNeil, a far-right activist and the founder of America First Students, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a picture of the Vances with their newborn baby.’

Conservative commentator Stew Peters wrote, "There is an obvious Indian coup taking place in the US right before our eyes," while sharing a screenshot of an article about the Vances' three children.’

Saira Rao, a progressive activist and former Democratic congressional hopeful, also attacked Usha Vance on X.

"Usha Vance, the latest Indian American woman delighted to do the bidding of white supremacy. Who needs white women when brown ones are ready to serve," Rao wrote.’

"Who is this guy, really?" Fuentes said on his podcast. "Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?"

Vincent James Foxx, who was present at the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, wrote on X: "JD Vance gets tapped as VP and immediately there's a Hindu prayer at the RNC. Next we'll see Sen. Mike Lee and JD Vance team up to convince Trump to let in 10 million Indian immigrants. Green cards on diplomas!"'

