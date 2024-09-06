The Breggin’s have remained giants in our American culture and were the initial few who stood vanguard watching over us as the COVID fraud was foisted.

Huge praise to them and to Dr. Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D. for this scholarship.

Peter and Ginger Breggin on Donald Trump and the War Against Global Predators (substack.com)

Peter and Ginger Breggin have spent a lifetime fighting for good, battling against psychosurgery, eugenics, racism and the corruption of medicine. They have lent their time for an invaluable and highly instructive discussion of their work over the years, inclusive of what is the most in-depth investigation of Covid currently to date, the best selling book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey available everywhere at Amazon and other book stores. We have a frank discussion about Donald J. Trump and his critical fight against the forces of globalism, recently strengthened by the endorsements of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard. Please listen, watch, and share: it is an eye-opener. Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)