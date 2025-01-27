Nitazenes (lethal Frankenstein drug that’s 100x stronger than fentanyl) can kill you instantly, you will not FEEL the high! Public Service announcement; persons taking fentanyl & nitazene will die
instantly! WARNING! For your teens! 'Nitazenes were developed in 1950s by a Swiss chemical company as a new type of painkiller, but the drug was so potent that it was never approved as a medicine'
Even trace quantities can cause an overdose.
Decades later, nitazenes have re-emerged in the underground drug market: they have been detected in counterfeit prescription medicines, including fake oxycodone and benzodiazepines pills, and in street drugs, including cocaine, heroin and ketamine.
The UN drugs agency and countries around the world have warned of the major health risks posed by nitazenes. The super-strength opioid has already caused hundreds of deaths in Europe, the UK and North America.’
Thank you for the WARNING!!
Hadn't heard of this.
Big pharma doing death for the last 70 years. You pay the ultimate price to feed their greedy coffers. The last thing Pig Pharma cares about is YOU.