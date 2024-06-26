it helps us lots Elon, your 12….you are showing us what ‘go forth and spread your seed’ really means…ha ha ha…but on a serious note, the muslim is having on average 5-6 children (good for them) and often 10…so you Elon, are doing a heavy lift for us, thank you…and you are keeping up with them which is great for us…have some more kids, Elon…use your X to tell people go have kids, it is no joke. Tell them stop playing with themselves and have some real kids. America will look like Yemen or Somalia in 50 years…or Malmö Sweden, already Hamtramck Michigan, USA shows you what can happen…it’s the canary in the coal mine.

I have no issue with different peoples for I too am an immigrant originally…but we do have a problem with people who seek to harm USA, kill Americans, subvert USA etc. There are many peaceful good arab Americans (again, I have ancestry there) yet there are many bad, ruthless and evil and are pure terrorists, jihadists, islamists. They even tell you their intent. It is that radical portion that is the issue. And IMO, whether white, Caucasian, black, yellow, Christian, Jew, Muslim, Hindu etc…it does not matter, it is IMO only about crime and risk, and we have a problem with any ethnicity or faith that works against USA (or Canada etc.) with the aim of harming the populace. If you love (respect and do not wish to harm) USA, its borders, its flag, its anthem, its constitution, its culture, its language, its laws, its police, its military, you wish to advance USA and ‘ADD’ to it and help develop it to a better tomorrow etc., if you support USA and are not seeking to harm it, its peoples, well then IMO you are very welcomed.

