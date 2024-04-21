Not the fraud fake COVID PCR-induced non-pandemic virus (whatever they cooked up in some lab (s) & wherever) that caused ILI respiratory symptoms in high-risk persons, that killed! No, it is & was
mRNA technology gene-based mRNA injection by Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman, Sahin Kariko et al. that killed, it is the medical management with isolation, sedation, Remdesivir, ventilator that killed
It is and was the ‘COVID Protocol’, by our medical doctors, hospitals, CEOs etc., pharma CEOs etc., it was being sucked into the BLACK hole of COVID protocol…these people are monsters, those named above who did this with their fraud deadly ‘lack of safety testing’ so called gene mRNA vaccine, these profit-making criminals. Hang them all with court hearings if shown they knew the harms would accrue, even those I know, hang them if judges and juries say hanging is in order, have no mercy.
The people at my new workplace in QLD are sick, days off all the time. Many are young, in their 20s, some 30-50 years. All now with frequent illness. All jabbed due to client's enforcing COVID Protocol across the mining and health care industry (we do electronic security and automation).
That dry "AIDS cough" a common facet of work life, as their immune systems are destroyed.
The GM followed the demands and enforced the injections (long before I commenced work at the company). I did not work through COVID. I worked only at home researching behind the veil of the MSM facade, which kept me going. Three years cost me hundreds of thousands of dollars. The money is not important -- my family has it's health, so far at least, intact!
Difficult to find staff already, I wonder about the population decline and when it will become an obvious issue. Property prices will surely be affected as there gradually becomes more housing than there is demand. Not sure how long this will take, however.