‘Vice President Kamala Harris has been at the receiving end of misogynistic attacks after becoming the Democratic Party's front-runner for the party's presidential nomination—and now, Megyn Kelly has said Harris "slept her way" into politics.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced that he would not be seeking reelection in the 2024 presidential race and threw his support behind Kamala Harris, the first Black, South Asian and female vice president in U.S. history. His decision followed weeks of pressure from within his party and from key Democratic donors to step down amid concerns over his age and mental acuity.

Harris is currently the favorite to be selected by her party to run against Donald Trump in November's election. Trolls have reacted to the news by flocking online to share graphic, often sexualized, jokes about the vice president. Many social media users reiterated the idea that Harris "slept her way to the top," referencing her brief relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

One such person is former Fox News anchor Kelly, who said Harris was an "unqualified political aspirant" after responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Newsweek emailed spokespeople for Kelly and Harris for comment on Tuesday.

Before Kelly shared her thoughts, right-wing activist and columnist Matt Walsh posted to X: "Kamala Harris got her start in politics by sleeping with Willie Brown. She became Vice President because Biden needed a non-white female on the ticket. Now she likely becomes the Democratic nominee for president because the guy at the top of the ticket has dementia. She's made a career out of begging for hand outs from powerful men. A thoroughly unimpressive human being."

At the time of writing, it had been viewed 12.5 million times.

Feminist author and journalist Naomi Wolf disagreed with Walsh's post, writing: "This kind of sexist take from Republican men will not play well. Swing voters who are women are up for grabs, the Trump/Vance ticket needs them, and 'she slept her way to the top' just repels many women and is not an argument."

Her post had been viewed 3.6 million times.

However, Kelly—who is no stranger to sharing her opinions online—echoed Walsh's sentiment in her response to Wolf's post. She alluded to the fact that Harris dated Brown after they met when she was 29 years old and he was 60 years old. She was an assistant district attorney and he was the California State Assembly speaker.

"Disagree. She actually did sleep her way into and upwards in California politics and most women (and men) may learn that and see it for what it is: evidence of an unqualified political aspirant getting ahead based on smthg [sic] other than merit. It's relevant, and fair game," Kelly wrote, with her post having been viewed 3.6 million times at the time of writing.

Harris and Brown dated from 1994 to 1995, the year before Brown was elected mayor, according to a 2020 Reuters fact check. Brown, who is 30 years her senior, had been separated from his wife for more than a decade by the time they got together.

In contrast to her comments about Harris, Kelly previously stated that former President Donald Trump paying adult film star, Stormy Daniels, to keep quiet about an alleged affair the two had was "not immoral."

