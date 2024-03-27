'NYC begins handing out prepaid debit cards to migrants in controversial program'; how could this EFFin mayor ADAMS in NY be taking our tax dollars we earned & give it to people who among them are
rapists, murderers, jihadists? How is this possible? How much the US is circling the drain & we are being made defenseless to this leftist democrat MADNESS! we want every single EFFin illegal OUT!
Sent by Karen Kingston. Thank you Karen. We appreciate you! God Bless!
Karen KingstonMar 25 · The Kingston Report
Insightful article on how states can stop illegal migrants from occupying their suburbs and cities. Lawsuits Against Sanctuary States, Counties, and Cities
Lawsuits are important because they go after the money. States should be filing lawsuits against sanctuary states, cities, and counties. The crime, economic strain, as well as strain on state resources, are all cause for states to levy lawsuits against other states.
Make It a Felony for Illegal Aliens to Be in Your State
If states opposed to the illegal alien invasion simply made it a felony for illegal aliens to be in their state, this on its own would mostly resolve the problem. Imagine a minimum three year sentence for a first offense, five years for a second, and ten for a third offense.
https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/three-simple-steps-states-can-do
AND we want every single EFFin criminal mayor governor, government leader OUT!