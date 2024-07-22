Where is the #MeToo movement? Feminists? Where are women speaking up against what was done to these young girls in Rotherham? UK? Now what is happening in USA, in NYC? What happened across Scandinavian nations? Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, European nations UK, France etc.??? Why did Obama and Harris and Biden do this to America, now having its women and girls at risk to the medieval neanderthal rapist, often islamist jihadist? Coming up too from the Southern border disguised as Latino…?

POTUS Trump is the right medicine for this era, for this, and we need him to close the border and mass deport and to get proper Justice for the families. We have to rally behind him. Our nation is in trouble alike these nations named above, and our women are at risk now and already being raped and killed.

A gang of sexual predators who committed horrific acts of abuse against at least eight young girls over the course of a decade have finally been jailed.

Roughly 24 members of the group, who operated in the North Kirklees area of West Yorkshire between 1999 and 2012, have received jail time totaling nearly 346 years.’

‘Some of these men received in excess of 30 years each for the multiple offences they committed and the unbelievably callous and degrading way in which they treated these then young {white British} girls.

‘Men such Asif Ali, who alone was found guilty of 14 rape offences, committed appalling sexual abuse on a scale which can barely be believed, and saw their young victims as defenceless commodities to be abused and traded at whim.’

What is happening in America with the rape (& murder) of our women, girls? Look at RAPE capital now of USA, this being New York City (NYC) & silence by #MeToo & feminists! My prior substack I said if

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)