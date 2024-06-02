The Islamist expansionism in America is deadly, due to Obama and Biden and the porous borders, we are talking radical extremists who have no intent on integration, they are here to kill and while getting there, subvert and rape. There is a hatred of the west, of USA, and you the infidel, the non-believer of islam. It is that simple. Biden and the democrats, with Obama, play a game for the islamist vote…this is very dangerous and we are seeing the fruits in Michigan…go read about Hamtramck Michigan…fully islamic government right in the USA.

Every GAY American, women, LBGTQ, Jew etc. should be very frightful of radical islam, islamism, creeping jihadism within USA. Due to Biden and Obama.