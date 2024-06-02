Rotherham, UK: I warn you again, many muslim islamist Pakistani males groomed, gang raped, brutalized thousands of UK teen and underaged girls; Obama & Biden brought thousands to USA, it will start
in America soon & has started; protect your teen girls, the blond ones too, guard them, teach self defense, teach her to shoot, legal guns, 2nd amendment, to kill jihadist if her life is threatened!
The Islamist expansionism in America is deadly, due to Obama and Biden and the porous borders, we are talking radical extremists who have no intent on integration, they are here to kill and while getting there, subvert and rape. There is a hatred of the west, of USA, and you the infidel, the non-believer of islam. It is that simple. Biden and the democrats, with Obama, play a game for the islamist vote…this is very dangerous and we are seeing the fruits in Michigan…go read about Hamtramck Michigan…fully islamic government right in the USA.
Every GAY American, women, LBGTQ, Jew etc. should be very frightful of radical islam, islamism, creeping jihadism within USA. Due to Biden and Obama.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It is not child abuse to a Muslim. They marry their wives when they are 10 years old, but before their first period. Probably like Western girls because their girls are desexed and they like looking at a vagina which has not been mutilated and probably enjoy fucking them for the same reason too. Can have up to 4 young girls too as wives. OK if you are a Muslim man, not so good as a Muslim female - I don't want to be reborn as one of those, or a black eyed virgin for a Muslim man who blew himself up, killing me and lots like me in the process - apparently 20 black eyed virgins is the reward for doing that.
I am sorry to say this, but they might need a wakeup call. They might need to experience it to become aware of the reality of who these people really are and what they do to LGBTQ....++++++++...I don't even bother learning the rest.