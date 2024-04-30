Oh you want COVID justice, oh you want accountability and Nuremberg & want people like me to go after Fauci and Birx et al. but once we show those you 'like' and you 'follow', then you cry out saying
'no, not them', I like them, they are sweet'....yet they too did wrong, no?...so which is it? what game is that? is it we go after only those you do not like or follow? as to mRNA?that is hypocrisy...
https://youtu.be/cExSN3bvSk0?si=JqQ6Afw9tR74PQLg
so true.