Once we are not given details on shooter or criminal, something is always up. I want to be wrong. Whomever it turns out to be, color, religion, politics, anything, it does not matter. They must be hung. Quickly. No excuses. No one, no matter if there is hate in your heart, must take a life. Hanging time.

Update: Now the media is talking about the shooter being binary or nonbinary. They do not seem to understand we do not care about that crap. This shooter must be hanged. You do not go about shooting people because of hate or dislike etc. Case closed.

We have written before and I will say it again. The COVID lockdowns and masking broke our society, globally. We are seeing depraved sick crimes now for there seems to be a disconnect between people and depraved actions are emerging, especially in younger and younger persons. We cannot discount this and I wrote about 6 months ago after the TOPS grocery shooting in Buffalo, that the US was on pace for 600 mass shootings by December 30th 2022. We are near there now. Something terrible happened with the lockdowns as it seemed to have taken already troubled, fringe, depraved people and made them worse. We took their moral center away, their clarity from them, and there is no more connection. And acting out now.

Let us wait but I am suspicious, yet open to all outcomes here. We live in criminal crazy times. We continue to wage the fiercest battle to regain our liberties and freedoms taken away from us during this pandemic hegemon. Dark intent people, evil malfeasant people played a role and we need to know who and why. We need punishment. This was no simple mistake.

‘Five people were killed Saturday night at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to police. Another 18 people were injured in the mass shooting at Club Q.

Authorities received “numerous” 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. and responded to the scene, said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro.’

FBI joins probe into Colorado Springs gay club shooting that left five dead and 18 injured after gunman opened fire following a drag show: Gunman is in custody after being 'subdued by patrons'

