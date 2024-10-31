On live call with John Fredericks Show & he was there DC, HHS, White House when I was there & he reminded me something I want to share, 5 k appointees Trump had & only filled 1 k, Biden added 800
and filled all 5.8k; we need back in there to fill all appointees for Trump, no, Musk CANNOT cut those as those are buffer for Trump, a Juggernaut against deepstate; deepstate, the staff were Obama
holdovers and I was there for COVID and most of people were at home but those who were there told me in my face para “we run shit up in here Dr. Alexander, we like you, Caribbean and all, but we are the administrative arm, when your boy Trump talks deepstate, we are it, damn right we are it and we be the administrative deepstate and you getting nothing, none for you at HHS, in your policy arm, NOTHING, we will not and never help you, any of you, each day we are here is to fuck Trump, and we do it gladly, we run this shit, we run the government and he is visiting, for you are with Trump, get your own fucking pencils and btw the photocopier assigned to you, good luck getting it to work for we aren’t initializing it for you…nothing, not a piece of paper will be assign to you”…
this my friends is what we faced in DC, what I faced and those I worked with…why? because we worked for Trump. We got to get back in there and burn that down, for good. And fire most of those bitches. We got to get back up in there and go mandingo, island, medieval on them, raze DC to the floor, take DC and alphabets to the studs, down to the studs, burn down buildings after the fire marshal gives clearance and evacuates them, relocate them all, all alphabets, close 90% and fire 50% of staff in the rest…
Obama filled DC with leftist America hating libs, and many muslim brotherhood?? now pervade DC…need to examine this properly. affiliations, allegiance to USA.
I hope you will succeed in this project soon and, in doing so, give hope to Canadians.
I pray Trump wins and the surgery begins. They, Elon and RFK, Jr., need to shut down whole departments, fire most everyone and fill the vacated posts with Trump supporters and then deal with Republican riff raff appropriately.