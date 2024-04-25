not? We made you leader of the house and this is how you front us? We trusted you Mike.

Speaker Johnson, we are 34 trillion $ in debt, we had and have no money to give anyone. Why is the Ukraine farce still in our national interests in USA? This is all a slush money kickback scheme to find both Republican and Democrat house and senate members. The public is not that stupid. We have our streets in trouble, cost of living insane, borders open, we have no law and order, we have drugs pouring in, we have so may problems in America, our vets on the street, look at our medical system now…healthcare, education system…yet you took our tax money and did this and lied and deceived us to do it? Why?

Yet you could find not one dollar $. You are that bold. Dismissive of the will of the American people.

Just one dollar $ in that bill to our own border, something that helped America, would have helped us think you were on our side, now we know clearly you are not.

You could not forego on one of your congressional lunch drinks? To bullshit us that somewhat that you cared? That dollar may have helped stop one illegal rapist, murderer, jihadist, islamist coming in among the 16,000 daily that you Speaker Johnson IMO, are happy with and want in, you are part of this problem, it is not only Biden and Obama flooding US with gang rapists, it is you and the RINOs, you are doing it too, you and many RINOs…many America hating and don’t come up in there with your boyish looks and glasses, what you did with that foreign aid bill and FISA shows us you should be fired today and never allowed near the government.

You could have put money in there to fund border security…yes you fucked us well with that no FISA warrant bill and now this foreign aid bill but you fucked yourself for now we have clarified who you are…you are a snake and traitor…45 must never stand next to you. it is by our actions we are judged and yours were devastating the last few weeks…devastating on USA…nothing you are doing BENEFITS America.

One day in April, the 20th, 2024, this will become a famous day, the US House of Representatives, the US Congress, did the unthinkable, they sold Americans to the HIGHEST bidder & the SPEAKER Johnson

Disturbing details on why turncoat Speaker Mike Johnson, a sellout, still went ahead with the FISA no warrant, and still funded Ukraine in the foreign aid bill; I have been informed by someone in the