One more thing, Ms. Nicole Shanahan (Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s VP running mate) spoke out against Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the deadly lockdowns, the deadly Malon Boural Bancel mRNA vaccine & urged Trump
to come clean and stand up against the harms of the lockdowns, the failures of OWS and the deadly Malone Bourla Sahin mRNA vaccine; 100% agree but Nicole CANNOT forget that Biden & Harris MANDATED
the vaccine, yes Trump brought it under OWS yet greatly misled by criminals Fauci, Birx, Malone, Azar, Boula, Bancel, Weissman and all linked to the mRNA even Moncef Slaoui, and General Perna, Hahn (FDA), Marks (FDA), Woodcock (FDA) etc. but it was the Biden administration (Harris, Obama, Jha, Walensky, Murthy, etc.) who rolled it out and MANDATED it and forced more lockdowns and masks and mandated the vaccine under threat of law etc. People died due to the Malone Bourla Kariko mRNA vaccine but the Biden administration mandated it! So Nicole, just reminding you that if daddy T has to apologize as you asked, so must the Biden administration but I argue, many must go to jail or be hung after courts…so thank you Nicole (Ms. Shanahan)! But daddy T does not need apologize technically, he has to explain and call them out so we know who to hang…so the right word is ‘come clean’ and tell us the inside. The ‘whole story’. But blame and accountably must be shared by both administrations. Not just admission by Trump.
huge props Nicole!
https://x.com/i/status/1827036520735215999
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The whole fiasco up here in Canuckistan was a turdo sh*tshow, with illegal lockdowns, illegal mandates and a fool with his useless ASSministration adding to the f*ckups as they have ever since turdo, the grade five ASSistant drama teacher was elected, outfitted with sh*t for brains, an ample ass with pimples on it and less sense than a road killed hedgehog.
The punishment should be a message sent in the next election that wipes the stalinist LPC the bloody hell off the map. Justie castro is the worst thing that ever happened to Canuckistan and his policies qualify him for arrest and judgment, followed by execution for treason.
Everyone should have known this asswipe was a damned fake, a bent screw, and a mishap waiting to happen.
Fine, so they "hesitated to endorse Trump" because of things like OWS, the lockdown, and others.
So, to make sure I'm getting this right, the penalties for committing crimes that injure and even kill millions of people is to "not endorse them" or to take their job away - is that right?
Thus, to illustrate, Trump allowed James Comey - the former FBI Director who committed a plethora of crimes - to simply walk away. No accountability, no indictment, no prosecution, no prison time.
Yeah, I got it. Why, then, would Comey, or Lynch, or Clinton have anything to fear from Mr. Trump?
*THAT*, ladies and gents, is what's wrong with the USA. We need someone that will declare WAR on the Fat Rat criminals and then follow up that declaration with substantive ACTIONS. Mr. Donald Trump has so far proven himself to *NOT* be that person. Trump is a friend and protector of the Fat Rats.