the vaccine, yes Trump brought it under OWS yet greatly misled by criminals Fauci, Birx, Malone, Azar, Boula, Bancel, Weissman and all linked to the mRNA even Moncef Slaoui, and General Perna, Hahn (FDA), Marks (FDA), Woodcock (FDA) etc. but it was the Biden administration (Harris, Obama, Jha, Walensky, Murthy, etc.) who rolled it out and MANDATED it and forced more lockdowns and masks and mandated the vaccine under threat of law etc. People died due to the Malone Bourla Kariko mRNA vaccine but the Biden administration mandated it! So Nicole, just reminding you that if daddy T has to apologize as you asked, so must the Biden administration but I argue, many must go to jail or be hung after courts…so thank you Nicole (Ms. Shanahan)! But daddy T does not need apologize technically, he has to explain and call them out so we know who to hang…so the right word is ‘come clean’ and tell us the inside. The ‘whole story’. But blame and accountably must be shared by both administrations. Not just admission by Trump.

huge props Nicole!