I am not affiliated with or funded by any organizations, financiers, government entities, or political campaigns. The sources of support for my research, writing, public speaking and related travel are my paid subscribers on Substack and my own savings. All information here is written and compiled by me and by Katherine Watt whose legal research is unparalleled. These facts are true and correct to the best of our knowledge and ability and will be updated from time to time.

I un-archived some key posts which I am including into this Summary of Everything:

Overall characterization of what is going on: the federal and most of the state governments are gone and captured. Whatever is running the federal gov agencies (e.g. HHS) really intends to kill you, or at least substantially injure you, damage your reproductive capacity and repossess your assets in the process. The aim is to reduce the population and terrorize the survivors enough to establish a totalitarian control over much of the world’s territory. Nobody is coming to save you, your survival and that of your children is in your hands only. Do not comply.

Now for details:

Most of my writing on these topics should be understood in conjunction with legal history research by Katherine Watt. I am explaining what rules and regulations are being broken by the HHS/FDA/all public health actors, and Katherine has found how our laws have been subverted over time to enable this. Recently Katherine put together an excellent summary presentation for a conference in Ireland, and this provides a very good starting point:

We are at war in the US and globally. Public Health Emergencies have largely the same legal status as war declarations (National Emergency). PHE (PHEIC) declarations effectively suspend the Constitution, let the Executive branch (including DOD and HHS) usurp the power and neuter the Legislative and Judicial branches of the government. Once initiated, there are no stopping conditions.

PREP Act declarations by the HHS Secretary can be viewed as announcements of use of certain types of weapons as well as provision of liability coverage for those deploying them (largely through the healthcare system), just as military in combat zones are exempt from injury claims from those they kill and injure as enemy combatants.

Deployment of the bio-chemical poisons advertised as “vaccines” or any other medical countermeasures (for covid or another made-up “pandemic”) does not depend on federal or state pharmaceutical regulations and are not subject to any consumer or research subject protections, such as informed consent rules. Thus, any activities advertised as “clinical trials” or regulatory actions in relation to these bio-chemical materials are theatrics to fool the public and especially the professional class into believing this is a health event, and that they are receiving (or administering) treatments. This is explained in more detail in this post - Intent to Harm.

Bio-chemical poisons advertised as “vaccines” were pushed on unsuspecting public and fooled professionals under a “bait and switch” scheme where FDA approval (BLA) was a sham and the actual delivered product always (with exception of tiny amount of 35K doses) substituted with the Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) version of the product. This is explained in detail in this post, as well as the allegations in this important legal complaint.

The role of DOD: All covid countermeasures were ordered by the US Department of Defense (DOD), typically as “demonstrations” and “prototypes” via Other Transactions Authority contracts. DOD partnered with HHS in order to over-ride the OTA restrictions of both, the DOD and HHS. DOD oversaw the development, manufacture, and distribution of the countermeasures. Hundreds of contracts for covid countermeasures became available via FOIA and SEC disclosures in partially-redacted form. The contracts include the removal of all liability for the manufacturers and any contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the 2005 PREP Act and related federal legislation except in case of willful misconduct. While the DOD/BARDA countermeasure contracts refer to safety and efficacy requirements for vaccines and mention current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance, this language in contract is designed to fool the reader as it is in fact unenforceable. To date (2024) no legal case filed against vaccine makers citing contractual obligation to deliver safe and effective vaccine has succeeded. These compliance items are explicitly carved out as “not in scope” of the contract and not being paid for nor ordered by the US Government. Judge Truncale agreed with this interpretation when dismissing Brook Jackson’s case v Pfizer under False Claims Act. The case is now being appealed.

Use of Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) covered countermeasures under a declared Public Health Emergency cannot constitute a clinical investigation (21 USC 360bbb-3(k)), therefore these countermeasures could not be tested for safety or efficacy in accordance with US law (21 CFR 312 and 21 CFR 601), nor could compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) or Good Distribution Practices (GxP in general) be enforced by the FDA. This legal fact was known to high-level FDA officials, to DOD and BARDA officials and to the pharmaceutical companies signing these contracts. This fact was not known to the public, clinical investigators, clinical trial subjects, or the lower-level employees of the pharmaceutical companies and the US Government.

EUA Countermeasures under Public Health Emergency are neither investigational nor experimental! The federal government found a way to break the FD&C Act by creating a separate section in it (random number 564) and making up a new “regulatory” pathway that resides entirely outside of all pharmaceutical regulations: NO investigational review board, NO informed consent and NO cGMP compliance apply to things called “EUA countermeasures under Public Health Emergency”. No matter how adulterated or misbranded (filled with poison and wrapped in a false label) - US Code states that this is totally fine and allowed because HHS Secretary says so. The EUA law is explained in detail in this memo, which you can use to communicate with health care providers and others who are pushing these poisons on you and your children.

The implications of the above can not be overstated. Senior Executive Service officials within the U.S. Government authorized and funded the deployment of bio-chemical poisons on Americans and others without clarifying their “prototype” and “large scale demonstration” legal status, making the materials not subject to normal regulatory oversight, all while knowingly and willfully maintaining a fraudulent pseudo-“regulatory” presentation to the public. These poisons have harmed and killed and continue to harm and kill Americans and other people around the world.

The Covid countermeasures deployment program has been partially coordinated through the quasi-government Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE) and via several other public, private, hybrid and quasi-governmental entities, including but not limited to: the FDA’s Medical Countermeasures Initiative (MCMi); BARDA; and the Medical Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear [CBRN] Defense Consortium (MCDC).[1]

Pandemic Preparedness is a federal quasi-government racketeering enterprise (here, here and here), and a mass murder/mass injury campaign orchestrated by the CIA/DOD/HHS and several other federal agencies. The purpose is to establish a global government regime of control and enslavement that will allow to replace already fake currencies with even more fake digital tokens CBDCs. This objective goes hand-in-hand with other globalist objectives. These objectives include reduction of the population in the name of “saving the planet”, asset transfer to cronies away from independent private sector (whatever is left of it), looting of public money, creation of government-dependent and therefore highly compliant slave class (dependent on extremely expensive “health” care, dependent on welfare, mentally ill, having to care for vaccine-disabled children, brainwashed into depraved self-destructive ideologies, including but not limited to DEI, addicted to propaganda and fear, addicted to drugs, etc.)

Private pharma corporations are used by the PHEMCE cartel as front to launder the poison made by the CIA/DOD controlled bio-manufacturing assets such as Resilience, Moderna, Emergent Biosolutions, and many other “biodefense” contractors. Pharmas are co-conspirators in the mass murder, however they are corporate shells used to both fool the public with brand names, illusion of regulated, compliant manufacturing (not at all in reality, see above), and launder massive profits resulting from no-risk “investment” of $billions of public money. Prosecution of pharmas for fraud under the EUA Countermeasures laws and PREP Act is mostly a fool’s errand, designed to fail.

Pandemics do not exist naturally. It is not possible for a natural infectious disease to spread all over the world simultaneously. Any local communicable diseases self extinguish. The vast majority to what is presented to the public as historical pandemics are diseases related to lack of water sanitation from human and animal waste, crowding and infestation with rats, fleas, etc. These include diseases that are attributable to bacteria - e.g. cholera and the plague. Spanish Flu was severely misrepresented as a “pandemic”, decades after the fact. It wasn’t considered one by the International Sanitary Convention (predecessor to WHO, 1850 - 1949), also here.