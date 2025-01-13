It is self-destructive for any society to create a situation where a baby who is born into the world today automatically has pre-existing grievances against another baby born at the same time, because of what their ancestors did centuries ago.

-Thomas Sowell

phd2020

Dec 13

Russia has already been cut off from CNN, Pornhub and Facebook. The US is now working on depriving Russians of McDonalds and CocaCola. If they keep going with these sanctions, Russians will soon be among the healthiest, most well adjusted and best informed people on the planet.