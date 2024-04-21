Only in Canada & why Canada, and particularly Ontario under Doug 'abuse everyone during COVID' Ford circles the drain: "Ontario resident who wants both a vagina and penis wins public funding' surgery
‘The unanimous decision by a three-member panel of judges of Ontario’s Divisional Court could expand access to a novel “bottom surgery” for people who identify as non-binary, meaning neither fully male nor fully female.
The Ontario resident, identified in court documents as K.S., has been locked in a legal battle with the Ontario Health Insurance Plan since 2022, when OHIP denied a funding request to have a penile preserving vaginoplasty performed at a clinic in Austin, Texas.’
The surgery, which is not available anywhere in Canada, involves creating a
We’ve hit an all-time low when tax payers have to foot the bill for this.