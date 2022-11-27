Ontario judge rules political opinions posted on social media do not warrant charges or jail time An Ontario man charged with obstructing police during the Freedom Convoy protests in February 'is not
to be convicted because of his political views, only criminal acts he committed,' Ontario Justice Robert Wadden determined; duh, like we needed a trial and judge to tell us this, but thanks Wadden
Trudeau & Doug Ford abused people, abused power, were WRONG!
SOURCE:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-judge-rules-political-opinions-posted-on-social-media-do-not-warrant-charges-or-jail-time/?utm_source=daily-canada-2022-11-10&utm_medium=email
‘OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – An Ontario judge ruled that political views posted on social media platforms cannot be used to jail or charge an individual with mischief.
As reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, Justice Robert Wadden of Ontario ruled in favor of Ontario resident David Romlewski, who faced charges for his participation in the Freedom Convoy protests.’
“He is not to be convicted because of his political views, only criminal acts he committed,” Wadden noted.
The judge added that posting on Facebook in support of the Freedom Convoy was “an encouraging shout” and was not a criminal offence.
Dear Readers,
Wow. Charging for thought crimes now?!!
Shame on Ford/Trudeau! I’ll never un-see what they did by using the horses to trample people and beat peaceful people!!!
What in the hell are they teaching students in Canadian law schools?
The fact that a prosecutor in a British based system of law would bring a thought crime charge against someone is mind boggling.