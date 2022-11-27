Trudeau & Doug Ford abused people, abused power, were WRONG!

SOURCE:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-judge-rules-political-opinions-posted-on-social-media-do-not-warrant-charges-or-jail-time/?utm_source=daily-canada-2022-11-10&utm_medium=email

‘OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – An Ontario judge ruled that political views posted on social media platforms cannot be used to jail or charge an individual with mischief.

As reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, Justice Robert Wadden of Ontario ruled in favor of Ontario resident David Romlewski, who faced charges for his participation in the Freedom Convoy protests.’

“He is not to be convicted because of his political views, only criminal acts he committed,” Wadden noted.

The judge added that posting on Facebook in support of the Freedom Convoy was “an encouraging shout” and was not a criminal offence.

Dear Readers,

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.

First, The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.