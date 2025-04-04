To the core thesis of this stack (Operation Northwoods):

In 1962, remote control of civilian planes to fly into civilian American targets? The US government, the Department of Defense could do that in 1962? Who would have thunk? Could they do that now, say in 2001??? Did they do that in 2001? 9/11? Did America attack America? To allow for the war in Iraq and Afghanistan? The lies of WMD etc. I today do not even know if Bin Laden was real, how presented…the Iraq invasion was not the war, the war WAS to come!

You lied Mr. Bush, you lied! You killed people, you lied! It is these atrocities that we need POTUS Trump to clarify and fix and make US ‘whole’ again. Our soldiers remain damaged, good men and women scarred forever from the fraud of Iraq and Afghanistan, and all of it, and by all accounts, our military veterans have never gotten the right medical, mental, psychological etc. care needed.

‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for CIA operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blame them on the Cuban government, and would be used to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes,[2] a fabricated 'shoot down' of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba, the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[3] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating terrorism in U.S. cities.[2] [4] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[5][6][7]’

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods

‘These acts of terrorism were to be blamed on Cuba in order to create public support for a war against that nation, which had recently become communist under Fidel Castro. One part of the Operation Northwoods plan was to “develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington.” '

https://publicintelligence.net/operation-northwoods/

Damn it SAGE, each time I say you calmed down and is behaving, you go and work me up and provoke me…you know we cross-threading on some issues but I like lots of your work.

I threw up this Northwoods just for you! Raise me something…

