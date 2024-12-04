Take a read of statement 3 below and ask yourself who wrote this garbage and how much tax-payer money was wasted?

A success based on what? Compared to what? We have no study, no evidence in the entire world that any lockdown, school closure, business closure, mask mandate, mRNA gene transfection vaccine saved lives, none! None!

Nothing worked, no COVID lunatic lockdown policy worked and had we done NOTHING, we would have not killed the people we did via the deadly response of isolation, dehydration, abuse, denial of drugs and antibiotics, sedatives propofol, midazolam, morphine, Remdesivir, ventilator.

See:

More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions (Lockdowns, Restrictions, Closures) ⋆ Brownstone Institute

160 Plus Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted ⋆ Brownstone Institute

School Closure: A Careful Review of the Evidence | The Daily Economy

Masking: A Careful Review of the Evidence | The Daily Economy

The Catastrophic Impact of Covid Forced Societal Lockdowns | The Daily Economy

Masking Children: Tragic, Unscientific, and Damaging | The Daily Economy

So what junk report is this? The declaration of OWS as successful and the vaccine as saving lives invalidates the entire report.

The vaccine saved not one life! You can say it how many times you like but it saved no one, and in fact killed. These vaccines were non-sterilizing and these Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech gene shots did not stop infection, replication, or transmission. Mandates were moot, DOA. The vaccine was a pure failure out of the gate and was ineffective, with negative effectiveness, and killed. So where is that data, that evidence to show it saved millions of lives? Where? I challenge the HOSC to show that evidence to support that statement 3 below.

As an example, these people are so specious and non-sensical and intellectually lazy, you wrote statement 3 yet statement 5 below it about school closures being so very harmful. Yet did the dolts not understand school closures were part of OWS and thus how could it be harmful, yet OWS be successful? At the same time. This is just one example of the idiocy.

I am begging POTUS Trump, pleading Sir, I like you, support you, want you to be safe and to succeed, with RFK jr. etc. and America be made stronger and greater and lots get fixed from the disaster of Biden et al. Yet I beg Sir, stop the lie, you are destined for Rushmore based on this new term but stop the huge lie now, you have the podium, the political capital, stop it! OWS was a pure failure, and you know it, nothing worked, the COVID was a fake pandemic, but you must not repeat this falsehood, including that the Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine worked to save lives! This is not true! Doctors and Scientists know this is a falsehood. The mRNA gene injection was unsafe, not tested properly, and has harmed and killed, with massive cancers and harms accumulating. Stop it! Stop the lies! Rep. Wenstrup must pull this report. It deceives the nation.

I love you POTUS Trump, worked for you, will work again, will serve, I defend you, and I will continue to, I think you fundamentally love America and the flag and want to do good by America, and I am in communications with transition team, I advised yes I will serve again (I did as your senior advisor at HHS term 1) but I cannot be silent, this is not right! It is time to tell the truth and talk about COVID and OWS and the vaccine as it is, a pure failure. If I am not retained to serve based on my views against this report, based on my speaking out, it is ok, my role is to inform and save lives. Period. I cannot be silenced or be bought. Too many police, soldiers, front line border agents, our best peoples are vaccine injured and harmed by the vaccine. I cannot sit by as they suffer. You have to put a stop, hard stop, immediate, to the mRNA gene injection now! All of it! And stop calling it para ‘my beautiful vaccines’.

This HOSC report has lots of good information but at core, it has continued a devastating lie that OWS was a success and that the mRNA vaccine saved lives. None of that is true! I challenge any scientist or doctor to interview me and debate me on this. What I just wrote. At FDA, CDC, NIH, NIAID, HHS. Anyone.

The stairway to heaven is narrow while the road to hell is very wide…for a reason. Why did this report not in any way mention the role of the US military etc. in this? The military industrial complex. Do they want to deny that the military was not involved in OWS? There is so much we know that is lacking in the report. So troubling.