I have shared this before…

see this prior video I did with JJ Couey, what many of you did not know is that JJ as the chief scientific advisor to Bobby Kennedy Jr., in short, all that you head Bobby Jr. say, in his books etc., it is actually informed by JJ Couey, he has never gotten the recognition, I am telling you now.

Wet market, lab leak, gain-of-function…all most lies. all of COVID was a lie, all up to the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

Imagine, the Chinese gave us a code and we produced a vaccine that the Chines told us to FCUK off with, won’t touch it. You go inject your people, your military, your police.

They lied! It was all lies! All of COVID, from virus to vaccine! Dr. Jay Couey & Dr. Paul Elias Alexander discuss a DIFFERENT way of thinking; we are not saying they were wrong but they were NOT right