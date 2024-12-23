Operation Warp Speed (OWS) yes, I was on 6th floor, HHS, OWS was ran out of the 7th floor, one above me, it was a full military operation, army, navy, others talk about it, from tv, I was there,
I worked there at HHS, it was a 100% military, full & FDA, HHS, CDC etc. were fronts, to confuse you, to make you think it was the health agencies, NO, it was full military, FDA/HHS has little role
I have shared this before…
see this prior video I did with JJ Couey, what many of you did not know is that JJ as the chief scientific advisor to Bobby Kennedy Jr., in short, all that you head Bobby Jr. say, in his books etc., it is actually informed by JJ Couey, he has never gotten the recognition, I am telling you now.
Wet market, lab leak, gain-of-function…all most lies. all of COVID was a lie, all up to the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.
Imagine, the Chinese gave us a code and we produced a vaccine that the Chines told us to FCUK off with, won’t touch it. You go inject your people, your military, your police.
They lied! It was all lies! All of COVID, from virus to vaccine! Dr. Jay Couey & Dr. Paul Elias Alexander discuss a DIFFERENT way of thinking; we are not saying they were wrong but they were NOT right
I read in a verifiable article that Trump was not the author of the term “warp speed” - however the military cleverly led him to believe it was his baby!!! The term was born in 2016 long before Trump used it in 2020 for the “invention” of the C19 vax.
Trump had no idea that Covid was a con and evil DOD was setting him up to disperse a lethal vaccine to his own people and the Western World.
I do NOT blame Trump for the vaccine duplicitousness BUT if he does NOT BAN THAT LETHAL WEAPON and all other poison from Pfizer Moderna J & J etc on day one, then I DO hold him accountable for all deaths caused after that AS THE RESULT OF ANY C19 jabs given after January 20!
WE KNOW WHAT THEY DO NOW WITHOUT DOUBT, SO PUT THOSE KILLING FACTORIES OUT OF BUSINESS BEFORE ANY MORE INNOCENT CITIZENS ARE STUPID ENOUGH TO TAKE ANY MORE mRNA GENE EXPERIMENTS!!! The results are in - they are lethal!!!
Did djt know they were fronts?