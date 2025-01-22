Original antigenic sin (OAS) or immune imprinting, immune fixation or prejudice (hybrid dampening); Fujita et al., Röltgen K et al., Shrestha NK et al., Aguilar-Bretones M et al. etc. is REAL & CLEAR
OAS emerged across COVID using the failed negative effectiveness mRNA transfection vaccines where subsequent vaccine response was to the INITIAL prime or exposure prejudicing immune response, recall
antibodies (via memory B-cells) to the initial legacy ‘wild-type’ variants and not the subsequent sub-variants like Omicron etc. OAS is also very problematic where someone who recovered with natural immunity and then vaccinated or vaccinated and then infected had potentially catastrophic responses to the circulating pathogen. The immune system is damaged and becomes heavily subverted and dysregulated. Assuming that the virus was real, and we are not talking about a toxin, chemical, poison provoking respiratory type ILI symptoms. In a way we are still in a ‘black box’ and shooting in the dark for there is still so much we do not know as to what the vaccine makers put into the vaccine and did.
Bottom line is this, with OAS/immune imprinting, and it even exists as to natural infection first where antibodies are recalled to the exposure (vaccine or infection) and then subsequent exposures result in ‘recall’ of antibodies to the first/initial prime or exposure (vaccine or natural infection) and not the prevailing spike or antigen now circulating. The result is and could be severe illness. Same thing would happen when people take the already mismatched annual flu shot and then there is some more serious influenza like virus circulating, then the immune system would respond with antibodies to the initial flu shot and not the serious circulating influenza pathogen. There would be viral immune escape, generation of more infectious and potentially more virulent variants, but importantly, one can get seriously ill for the shot does not work then.
I share a very good compilation by Sass et al. a colleague of mine, smart, strong researcher and warrior in the fight. Sass et al. have complied studies focused on OAS and so keep for your library:
COVID "vaccine" immune imprinting library
