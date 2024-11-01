Our discussions are not November 5th, we are confident he WILL win, our discussions surround how do we keep 45 alive to put his hand on the bible January 20th 2025 for if declared victorious November
the left will go batshit crazy, the deepstate will move to facilitate his death, they will move to try again to kill Trump and harm him and so we have to double down his security; same for Harris too
Hang them high, all who seek to harm POTUS Trump or VP Harris et al. We need all our political candidates to be safe…I want Trump safe and I also want Harris safe.
But we need to surround 45 once he wins and get him to January 20th 2025, if we need to get to him by the millions to protect him. The left, the deepstate, the RINOs, the cabal of malfeasants will move to stop him, so we go to stop them.
Whether Trump "wins" or not is **NOT**, I repeat, **NOT** dependent on how we the people vote.
Whomever gets the White House will be wholly dependent on who the Globalists want there.
BTW, my wife and I *did* vote (for Trump) in spite of evidence, reasoning, and other factors.
Stay tuned coz very soon we're in for a wild ride - I'm 100% certain of that!
I’m really worried about this election. I just heard that women are coming out in droves over the amount of men to vote. I’m worried that women fall for the whole abortion scare tactics that Harris is always spewing. They’ll really believe that women won’t get reproductive healthcare especially these young women. It’s scary to me that all these older mothers will vote on the subject that means the killing of their grandchildren.