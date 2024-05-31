on appeal; 45’s will be.

We need these peoples, this type examined in proper courts.

Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld (even if we need exhume bodies), Obama, Clintons (both), all in all administrations, these types….even if we drag your criminal Burisma ass out on a stretcher, doddering on yourself, spit dripping down your chin, in pampers, shitting on yourself, we taking you out of the grave even, we bringing you to court houses…we want legal courts to hear what you did and you defend you…we want it heard under oath…proper courts and juries…fair trials…but trials under oath we must have…wives, kids, all…age won’t protect you, being demented won’t protect you…this is beyond Trump now…this is an attack on we the people….he actually must step to fuck aside…and let us run things now…just get the Presidency and sit to fuck down 45…we will take the wheel, just protect our backs…we need you to run cover for us….but we will handle business. we will use the same courts to fuck them up…

