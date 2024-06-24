Semaglutide functions as a GLP-1 agonist and functions by increasing the insulin release from pancreas, and as such working to lower the quantity of glucagon released, as well as delays gastric emptying with a reduction in appetite. Insulin reduces sugar in the bloodstream, glucagon increases it.

But….

Wegovy and Ozempic: Scientists raise alarm over potentially deadly side effect from celeb-favorite fat-loss drugs that may have been MISSED in trials; Researchers warn Wegovy and similar drugs (substack.com)

‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were ... I would have never gone on it’, ‘Teeth falling out due to excessive vomiting’; some low level side effects of OZEMPIC & (substack.com)

Ozempic Rebound Is Real: Doctor Says Weight Gain Can Be 'Devastating' After Stopping; study found that a majority of people who take semaglutide — branded as Ozempic and Wegovy — gain most weight back (substack.com)

I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them (substack.com)

