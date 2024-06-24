Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Semaglutide...I warn again, the science is maturing & painting a dangerous picture with these 'weight loss' drugs; these are NOT weight loss drugs, be warned, pharma DOES
not care about your safety, just your money...like Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers and all of these industry frauds, this is set up for failure and pain for you...
Semaglutide functions as a GLP-1 agonist and functions by increasing the insulin release from pancreas, and as such working to lower the quantity of glucagon released, as well as delays gastric emptying with a reduction in appetite. Insulin reduces sugar in the bloodstream, glucagon increases it.
But….
Simply awful!
I never take any pharmaceutical products except when needed, which is about once a decade, and for a very limited time, a couple of weeks when I needed a cheap, effective antibiotic in '06, or just a few days, like when I took morphine after an injury in '18. When it comes to opiates, you stop as soon as the pain becomes bearable. I heard too many stories of people who took them too long and ended up in rehab.