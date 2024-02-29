Dr. Malone’s Naughty List

Dr. Malone’s limited tolerance for criticism, along with his emphatic responses, has led to an increasing number of individuals and organizations subjected to his public denunciation.

The list below, derived from Dr. Malone’s past X and Substack posts, details these entities:

• Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin

• Dr. Mike Yeadon

• Sasha Latypova

• Karen Kingston

• Matthew Crawford

• Dr. Ben Marble

• Dr. Judy Mikovitz

• George Webb

• Sage Hana on Substack

• America Out Loud

• Dr. Jane Ruby

• Red Voice Media

• Stew Peters

• Catherine Austin Fitts (The Solari Report)

• J. J. Couey

• Mary Holland (President of Children’s Health Defense)

• The Wellness Company and its founder Foster Coulson

• Dr. Paul Alexander

• The Washington Post

• Alex Berenson

• Dr. Peter McCullough

• And more. “The list goes on and on,” Dr. Malone has stated.