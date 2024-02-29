Paging Vigilant News Network (VNN), you will have to update your running list of people Malone has sued, has threatened to sue by adding Dr. Katalin Karikó, he has threatened her; Sasha Latypova is
already on the list so no need add that name. See Sasha's substack raising hell on Malone's duplicity and lies
Dr. Malone’s Naughty List
Dr. Malone’s limited tolerance for criticism, along with his emphatic responses, has led to an increasing number of individuals and organizations subjected to his public denunciation.
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication.
The list below, derived from Dr. Malone’s past X and Substack posts, details these entities:
• Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin
• Dr. Mike Yeadon
• Sasha Latypova
• Karen Kingston
• Matthew Crawford
• Dr. Ben Marble
• Dr. Judy Mikovitz
• George Webb
• Sage Hana on Substack
• America Out Loud
• Dr. Jane Ruby
• Red Voice Media
• Stew Peters
• Catherine Austin Fitts (The Solari Report)
• J. J. Couey
• Mary Holland (President of Children’s Health Defense)
• The Wellness Company and its founder Foster Coulson
• Dr. Paul Alexander
• The Washington Post
• Alex Berenson
• Dr. Peter McCullough
• And more. “The list goes on and on,” Dr. Malone has stated.
But he hasn't yet added RFK Jr?
Dr. Bioweapon doesn’t sue his accomplices.