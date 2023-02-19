The immunity generated from an infection was found to be “at least as high, if not higher” than that provided by two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

“Our systematic review and meta-analysis provides a comprehensive assessment of the scientific literature on the protection against subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infection, symptomatic disease, and severe disease (hospitalization or death) afforded by previous infection by variant and by time since the initial infection. Our results show that high levels of protection—on average greater than 85%—are present for ancestral, alpha, delta, and beta variants across all three outcomes (infection, any symptomatic disease, and severe disease).”

You beasts found this now? After we have and certainly I have been telling you this for near 3 years now and provided you the data?

IMO, these people all played roles in denying natural immunity and forcing the fraud injection and trying now to re-write history and walk it all back. No, too much blood on your hands, we listen to you after we investigate you! What monies you made etc. As long as it takes.

SOURCE:

https://news.sky.com/story/past-covid-infection-as-good-as-vaccines-at-preventing-severe-illness-12812415