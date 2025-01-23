Please support TriTorch, subscribe to his stack:

Article: “Normalize every aberrant behavior, bring common all deviancy and let fly the reins of morality and reason, then welcome in that utopia that liberals embrace called communism, that which most Americans with but a shard of ethic would immediately recognize as evil.” —judahbenhuer

TriTorch wrote this for me to post with the video as an introduction.

Start here:

‘Here is my interview with Iron Will from the IronWillReport is a warrior for truth who reached out to me regarding the hellacious Demons Disguised as Guardians: Philanthropic Organizations & Schools Lead the March to a Pedophilic Wasteland treatise. In this dialog we discuss a range of topics from the rampant unbridled attack on our children from every conceivable angle (state-of-the-art full spectrum dominance is at play here), from ruining their minds with pedophilia to feminizing them with the herbicide Atrazine (erasing masculinity erases resistance to the New World Disorder).

Before watching please consider:

This is my first interview ever so nerves and a lack of polish were at play I was exhausted during it for a myriad of reasons

If I could do it again, please consider:

When the question was posed by Will regarding how school boards are controlled, the answer -should have been- via the currency spigot (aka central banks).

This conjured currency filters down through organizations like the CDC, FDA, UN, & NGOs - such as George Soros’s HRC fund - and gives grants to schools (eg. 5 million over 3 years) and once these schools have aligned their budget to these resources, begins implementing “woke” conditions on continued funding. This is how the CDC mandated masking in academia across America, how the WEF controls corporations like the puppetmasters they are, and why those companies are destroying their businesses on the alter of transgender perversion & degeneracy. The following two articles contain essential reading on how this unholy matrimony of purchasing obedience - via the central bank currency spigot - works:

Why All These Brands Are Committing Suicide

The Root of All Evil

Iron Will also spoke of identity and how trans ideology strips it from children just when they are discovering who they are. This is because, like morality, they’re cutting all moorings and anchors of self, leaving the next generation bereft of any point of reference or framing for their nature and purpose. This is yet another seismic shift in their development which accommodates transforming them into anything ghastly the powers that shouldn’t be desire.

I hope this video strikes a chord and you find yourself in your local school board’s face in the morning - kids or no kids.

Beyond that, I sincerely wish all of you the best.

