‘HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man was arrested and will face charges including attempted murder, terrorism and attempted arson in an early morning fire that badly damaged the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion and forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to quickly escape, authorities said Sunday.

Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family that had celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover with his family at the residence on Saturday were awakened by state troopers at about 2 a.m. They were evacuated and the fire was extinguished, officials said. No one was injured.

Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris identified the man in custody as Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg. Paris emphasized at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the investigation is continuing.

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo said that forthcoming charges will include attempted murder, terrorism, attempted arson and aggravated assault.’