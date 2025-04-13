Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro's home set on fire, he and family escaped thank God! They had just celebrated Passover and this was attempted murder & must be treated as such even by the Federal Govern
-ment; over to you AG Bondi and good news is the police have arrested the suspect! "Person arrested for allegedly setting Gov. Josh Shapiro's official Harrisburg residence on fire"; we cannot have
this madness, this hate etc., in our society!
‘HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man was arrested and will face charges including attempted murder, terrorism and attempted arson in an early morning fire that badly damaged the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion and forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to quickly escape, authorities said Sunday.
Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family that had celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover with his family at the residence on Saturday were awakened by state troopers at about 2 a.m. They were evacuated and the fire was extinguished, officials said. No one was injured.
Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris identified the man in custody as Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg. Paris emphasized at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the investigation is continuing.
Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo said that forthcoming charges will include attempted murder, terrorism, attempted arson and aggravated assault.’
