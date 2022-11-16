These frauds, they knew they were lying but were padding their jobs and careers, did not care they helped hurt and kill millions by going along. Now trying to say ‘oh, we did not know, we thought the government people were right’. Bull sh*t! Frauds like him and eunuch Chris Wallace, opportunistic inept frauds! Lots of apologizing to do yet it will never be enough to fix the harms you caused.

SOURCE:

https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/120/035/265/playable/4ade3ecd2c5fa9ce.mp4

You were the problem and simple lay people could have figured it out. not you? No, you wanted the money and fame and you decided to protect your salary and job. People died on accounts of you, you have way more contrition brother, before you are regarded with any respect.