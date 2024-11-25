I have read this statement over and over by Musk, and given his close link to 47 and thus Susie Wiles CoS etc., we need to hear 1) did Elon take the deadly Malone Bancel et al. mRNA junk vaccine and does he feel same about the mRNA vaccine today? What unequivocal data did he, Elon, see that we did not? This was a dangerous statement by Musk and he must retract it. It was wrong! It is lunacy to say that an epipen could address the types of reactions we saw from the Malone mRNA shots and I wish to be clear, Musk had ZERO authority then and now to comment like this for it is likely people were swayed by his stature, took it, and died. It is that simple. Why would and did Musk build mRNA vaccine factories? Are they still being built? I am seeing this now from 2nd Smartest and outraged by it! This is lunacy and it seems that we are assembling not a POTUS Trump cabinet, but a mRNA cabinet.

What say you?