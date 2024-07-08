Truth is, its complete nonsense that comes out of Biden’s mouth.

The media, the left, the democrats, the RINOs, the deepstate, all of those have conspired for 4 years to control and spin and hide just how declined and incapable he is, and it shows us that Biden is a puppet, that a POTUS is a puppet, and that other people are RUNNING America. They have moved to conceal his senility and dementia for 4 years.

That video short piece of him stepping off the debate stage was devastating and tells us that Biden should be in some form of managed care. I say this not with derision, I say it out of care. Compassion.

Fact is, he cannot carry out the duties of POTUS with any competence. You know it. Everyone knows it!

Now the democrats are scared and scrambling for to them, they know they broke many laws and know jail awaits them under Trump’s rule, but prior, felt the re-election was in the bag for either Trump was going bankrupt, be imprisoned or by now someone would have been activated by their side to shoot him dead. None have worked. SCOTUS appears to have found its testicles and doing SOME of its job…following SOME of the constitution.

To them now, it’s how to get him elected so that they can stay out of jail…Biden may have immunity but not so many of them. He Biden cannot do another debate. So how to move him? How to get him out? With who? Kamala will decimate the party.

They forgot the saying, when you are trying to kill your enemy, best dig 2 graves, one for you too…they forgot that.

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092