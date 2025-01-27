transfection LNP vaccine. or whatever it is called. We need vengeance, and do not rob him, 47, of that. Let that drunken Tiger loose on their DC asses…I want Trump to lay waste, lay siege to most of DC…burn it to fcuk down…take DC down to the very studs…I lived there while working in Trump administration, and there is nowhere in the world made me more uncomfortable and treated each other like animals, it turns daily on leaks, more leaks, scandal, and back stabbing…in DC, if people in those government offices can walk up to each other with a real RAMBO knife and plunge it into each other…they would! That is the world there. I worked at HHS, thousands of federal employees, and ALL except my unit at HHS, were Obama appointees and got positions during Obama.

They all, and they told me in my face, ~we are here daily to fcuk Trump and damage him and destroy his Presidency and you, do not take it personally Dr. Alexander, we will fcuk you too and your team, all of you Trump peoples to destroy him. Don’t take it personal…so look around, you will get nothing from us, no help, and we will undercut you and subvert you daily and we got him to bite the COVID lie and we got him to enact all the lockdown destruction on Americans and we will make him WEAR it, the failed response, oh yeah, he likes podium, we will give him podium each day to wear it, the idiot and camera freak he is, so he will wear it….and he will not be re-elected’….

that is what they said, pretty much…give or take.

turns out they were right…he lost…they did fcuk him…but maybe it is good he was not re-elected, maybe it was good they took him out them in that election, for this 2025 Trump I prefer, maybe he would have been too lame duck and did nothing, maybe we would have nailed him for the fraud and damage due to COVID and the Malone mRNA vaccine…maybe it was good he got out of dodge…or did I say DOGE????? see that?

this one, this daddy T IMO is the better one, the remade one, scars and all and failed as to OWS and mRNA and still failing, but he could be super powerful and do some real GOOD damage in DC and fix some things, and do some good, on balance…that is, only if the evil like the coming mRNA STARGATE ‘death chamber’ guys do not take him out first…you saw it, them…on stage….salivating…more money, they want his blood…figuratively. They are taking him out a different way this time, I think they will ensure he is impeached AGAIN with their madness…he will go down as the first POTUS re-elected and then impeached again, trouble is, this time they may remove him…I am hearing whispers.

May God bless POTUS Trump, his family, make him successful for then we are successful, as a peoples, so help him Lord, this time, cover him with gracious mercy and your holy hand, and guide him, and guide his decisions. He is imperfect as we all are, and his OWS and COVID and mRNA vaccines hurt us, hurt America and we need you to ensure no more. Protect us from all who move now to further deceive our POTUS with more OWS 2.0 madness. Cover his ears and eyes from the devils, from pharma getting at him. Guide his heart. Protect all how seek to do good by USA. Help him do some good for USA, I feel inside he seeks to and wants to and can…not perfect, but some. I do not have faith O Lord in anything good out of DC, I think it should be burnt down O Lord, razed to the ground, but I leave it to you. Again, find that special thing in Trump’s heart O Lord, so that his decisions BENEFIT only Americans, and not the FAT CATS sitting in the congress and senate and their families and friends, not the pedophiles who abound, and the evil beasts O Lord walking the halls of congress as lobbyists…protect us from the lobbyists who have found a way into our POTUS’s second term. We see them O Lord. Flesh them out for us. Thank you Lord, take this as my prayer for today.