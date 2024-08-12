his foot and mouth disease is damaging you! Forget about his mom and he is a good man and all that, we have an election to win, a nation to save and SCOTUS to save…Thomas and Alito may well retire or have failing health in a Harris administration, lots happens in 4 years and they would flip the court 5:4 democrat…a disaster.

POTUS Trump, I love you man, you are our ONLY option now, and I know you are a good man…swap out Vance…he has done nothing for the campaign and your campaign failed to understand (and I told you all) the potency of a female candidate and minority in TODAY’s politics…at least you should have picked a female…you play to win…regardless if you liked him most…it’s about winning.

it is slipping away Sir…

Laura Loomer is right, I am right…it is time to fire most of your campaign and reset, 3 months, you can do it…this is not 2016 or 2020…they screwed you again with the ‘timing’, you lost big time doing the early debate, you did not win…they won…it gave them the ‘time’ needed to orchestrate the steal by installing Kamala and polishing her etc. Had 1st debate been in September, as normal, they would have had no time to install Kamala after the nation saw the mentally unfit Biden…and would have lost…what you think is ‘we wiped the floor with Biden in June’ is not a win…no, they played you…our side lost. They got their ‘time’, and you actually helped them, you did for them what they could not do…you removed Biden for Harris to slip in with no delegates etc. It seems to me that there are subversives within the Republican campaign. Again. We did not win, they won, they have 3 months now to package with media, an inept unqualified person, someone who caused deaths in California and with illegals she let in…yet they are doing it. You must get at least 2 more debates and next MUST be on FOX…we the nation are appalled that the republican campaign agreed first on CNN then next on ABC? what insanity is that? The RNC are screwing you…someone (s)….

The democrats threw out the early debate to destroy your re-election and it is working…it was a win for them, a deliberate crafted ‘bait and switch’ that needed you to accept the June debate…and we did. Now they could install their Obama girl. Enough time. Had they gone with the September debate as first, Biden’s condition would be worse than now and no one would want Kamala as would blame her for lying up to one month before an election that he Biden, was mentally fine and there would have been no time. To then package her. They needed ‘time’. Debate in June gave them that.

So that is history now and we have problems. The campaign is sputtering.

I am NOT A SYCOPHANT WITH MY HEAD UP MY ASS OR YOUR ASS. I SEEK NOTHING.

Just to save USA and give our children a safe future to be all they can be.

So, urgency, and now discipline is key…on message is key…focus Sir hard on border, culture, deporting all illegals, building a proper concrete wall 2000 miles long and militarizing it….failing economy, crime on streets, high inflation, ending Russia-Ukraine, no wars, the harms of COVID lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine that killed, let us not pretend, focus on unifying the nation, end the personal attacks…focus ONLY on issues and NOW…swap out Vance or get him the help, ensure female minorities and others join him on stage daily…get him support to amp up crowds, his speech is flat…all of this is important…Harris is running the ‘hope and change’ again, the ‘joy’ and it is working…she is stealing your platform right in front of you…she has the momentum…

This 20 as the platform, your RNC platform, use this, pound this daily, you and Vance or whomever…ensure each talking head for you knows these 20 and put a copy in their pockets to chant off each interview:

SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR! STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO A MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS! DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION, AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY -- ALL MADE IN AMERICA END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD'S RESERVE CURRENCY FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS

Loomer is right, it is crashing…something is wrong…we can fix it…you first must recognize and agree…the campaign is spiraling the drain Sir…

and we need you, you are the best option, the only option…MAGA! I support you!

I typed this fast so excuse typos. I am drinking heavily today dealing with my shock how clusterfucked the campaign is. Looking.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)