POTUS Trump must 1)seal the borders & begin MASS deportation of all illegals (30 years back) hour one on January 20th 2025 2)stop ALL monetary support (& military) to Ukraine 3)reverse LIABILITY PREP
Act PROTECTIONS (under Azar's PREP) that vaccine makers, medical doctors, health agencies, public health officials have under COVID (make it retroactive to March 2020) & for ALL future health crisis
or emergencies
4)set up a MEGA inescapable jail exactly how Bukele has done in El Salvador and put all criminals there, treated same way
5)finally build the 100 foot high 50 feet wide CONCRETE wall with no openings and militarized with live ammunition
6) give border agents power to shoot to kill anyone approaching the border and anyone who attacks a border agent 6)implement special investigators reporting to you, on Obama, Biden, Clinton, Bush, judges, DAs, AGs
7)close one half of all federal agencies 50% and fire 5000 top down in the remaining
8)implement a special legal tribunal court to investigate and try all linked to the COVID fraud pandemic and vaccine (mRNA) with declared punishment carried out on one week post hearing, judge, jury findings
9)remove the UN from New York
10)remove USA from WHO with a law passed that cannot be reversed
11) end all gain-of-function lab research on US soil or off US soil using any US tax money etc. punishable with death if breached
12)examine all alphabet agencies for corruption and illegality and move to strip them down to the studs, remake and in some cases outright close them and
13)implement using congress, the impeachment of all crooked judges at all levels with criminal penalties if shown
14)take steps to release our production of oil and gas to bring down prices, move to help reduce the prices at the grocery to reduce cost of living, many businesses became criminal crooks with the fraud pandemic tripling prices and more for no reason but greed; POTUS Trump must bring it all back to January 2020 pricing. In all areas. Only market forces mut prevail, not greed.
These must be done with others, hour one on January 20th 2025. As your hand comes off the bible.
EXCELLENT!!! Thank you! Totally agree!!! A full court press is needed immediately by Pres T.
As an aside, I would just like to thank you for all the information about The Wellness Company. I purchased “The Wellness Kit” last year and now today purchase the “Contagion Kit” as well. Also, our family takes the supplements. Delivery is prompt and shipping is free and in the world we’re living in today, it’s common sense to be prepared.