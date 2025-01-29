But then the WH Press Secretary has just said it is not really a reversal of the freeze? OMB? Judge’s Order? I have to tell you it is confusing.

So is it frozen or not? I cannot tell you firmly as the reporting is confusing, so we need clarification. WH now says the federal freeze on aid is still in effect?

Now I know there may be programs that cannot be stopped given possible harms…so maybe it should have been stopped but carefully examined as to the ones that should not have been…there are some programs that cannot be stopped….so was this over-reach or over-reaction? was it well thought out? I think for sure, we must cut massive waste and fraud in government spending, grift and graft both parties. but this was a shot across his, 47’s bow and who set him up? who advised POTUS Trump to freeze? Did they set him up for failure for the fallout is huge? Now I see it this way as to the OWS and the mRNA vaccine and STARGATE etc., they will come to podium and talk BS about the mRNA and will not stop it, speak in round-a-bout, will tell us it will continue as normal and we para ‘will examine it and do some behind the scenes research’…