POTUS Trump White House now rescinds the Federal spending aid freeze! All of it was rescinded, stopped, & word is there was MASSIVE reaction & fallout; so I guess this is the way it will work with the
mRNA Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccines too; here the aim by Trump rightly, was to stop the funding & examine & review the programs, RIGHTLY, but now the review will go on while funding continues
But then the WH Press Secretary has just said it is not really a reversal of the freeze? OMB? Judge’s Order? I have to tell you it is confusing.
So is it frozen or not? I cannot tell you firmly as the reporting is confusing, so we need clarification. WH now says the federal freeze on aid is still in effect?
Now I know there may be programs that cannot be stopped given possible harms…so maybe it should have been stopped but carefully examined as to the ones that should not have been…there are some programs that cannot be stopped….so was this over-reach or over-reaction? was it well thought out? I think for sure, we must cut massive waste and fraud in government spending, grift and graft both parties. but this was a shot across his, 47’s bow and who set him up? who advised POTUS Trump to freeze? Did they set him up for failure for the fallout is huge? Now I see it this way as to the OWS and the mRNA vaccine and STARGATE etc., they will come to podium and talk BS about the mRNA and will not stop it, speak in round-a-bout, will tell us it will continue as normal and we para ‘will examine it and do some behind the scenes research’…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Calm down. A federal Judge issued an injunction on the XO. It is essentially rescinded pending legal challenge. The Deep State Media will Mockingbird the usual blah blah blah blah.
Why? Something is not right! Trump is doing all the “common-sense” stuff Whipped -D-Do, anyone with half a brain could do the same!
It’s the hard part that we elected Trump to enforce! Spending, Spending and Corruption!
Severe the spending severe the corruption, temporarily at minimum!
Good God, people can jump up and down all day long but we must look beyond the “window-dressing” they’re wearing two sets of clothes! “Good Guy-Bad-Guy!”
I don’t know what to believe or think anymore about Trump! One thing is clear, he’s not “Jesus Christ!”
People need to stop “raising-Trump” to the extent of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR