Prayer for Elon Musk: "Thank you O Lord for protecting POTUS Trump & we ask for you to cover him & all who are fighting for justice & right; we especially ask you to grant Elon Musk gracious mercy &
cover him and family with your mercy and blessings, safety, his children, his family, him, all who work with and for him, all seeking to do good for USA and world, we ask this of you O Lord, Amen".
Amen
In Jesus name, Amen