‘We bring experimental evidence that pre-exposure to mRNA-LNPs or its LNP component affects innate and adaptive immune responses…

Pre-exposure to mRNA LNPs led to long-term inhibition of the adaptive immune responses, which the use of adjuvants could overcome…

On the other hand, we report that after pre-exposure to mRNA-LNPs, the resistance of mice to heterologous infections with influenza virus increased while Candida albicans decreased…

We also detected a general neutropenia in the mRNA-LNP exposed mice. Interestingly, mice pre-exposed to mRNA-LNPs can pass down the acquired immune traits to their offspring…

In summary, the mRNA-LNP vaccine platform induces long-term immunological changes that can affect both adaptive immune responses and heterologous protection against infections, some of which can be inherited by the offspring.’

The question is, who knew this and when did they know it? Were they just power-drunk tin man Gods not interested in safety and long-term implications, only interested in patents and money and Nobel prizes, not once concerned for the devastation to humanity. I think this more describes the thinking of these malfeasant untermensche beasts, these animals; and I do not mince words, as long as it takes, even if we wait for the proper administrations, we investigate and punish these beasts.

SOURCE:

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.16.484616v2.full