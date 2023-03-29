Pre-exposure to COVID mRNA technology LNP gene injections vaccines inhibits adaptive immune system responses & alters, subverts innate immune fitness in an inheritable fashion; passes down acquired
immune traits to offspring (mice); mRNA-LNP vaccine platform induces long-term immunological changes that can affect both adaptive immune responses & heterologous protection against infections
‘We bring experimental evidence that pre-exposure to mRNA-LNPs or its LNP component affects innate and adaptive immune responses…
Pre-exposure to mRNA LNPs led to long-term inhibition of the adaptive immune responses, which the use of adjuvants could overcome…
On the other hand, we report that after pre-exposure to mRNA-LNPs, the resistance of mice to heterologous infections with influenza virus increased while Candida albicans decreased…
We also detected a general neutropenia in the mRNA-LNP exposed mice. Interestingly, mice pre-exposed to mRNA-LNPs can pass down the acquired immune traits to their offspring…
In summary, the mRNA-LNP vaccine platform induces long-term immunological changes that can affect both adaptive immune responses and heterologous protection against infections, some of which can be inherited by the offspring.’
The question is, who knew this and when did they know it? Were they just power-drunk tin man Gods not interested in safety and long-term implications, only interested in patents and money and Nobel prizes, not once concerned for the devastation to humanity. I think this more describes the thinking of these malfeasant untermensche beasts, these animals; and I do not mince words, as long as it takes, even if we wait for the proper administrations, we investigate and punish these beasts.
SOURCE:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.16.484616v2.full
"The question is, who knew this and when did they know it?"
This is key.
On every front.
But if this was mere overreach by mad scientists (jab-happy types) then other pieces of the puzzle would have presented differently. There wouldn't have been MSM/SM Pharmageddon against IVM. They wouldn't have literally killed trial participants with HCQ doses well into the lethal range. A well understood drug with ~70 years of history. That 'mistake' doesn't happen - wholesale - in a healthy system.
And there are 10000 other examples, each more compelling. All pointing toward malice, not dolts botching sh!t.
We have evidence for a vast global criminal conspiracy. Like it or not. We've already seen how US laws were trampled by the pretender in chief, controlling SM to keep their psyops running, to silence critics as they have long done with MSM.
With the Global push to make the WHO a not-so-Shadow Government, a One World Government so to speak, it is hard to see any of it as accidental. Including the recent Bird (PCR) Flu propaganda, as they try to scare people into signing on the dotted line and handing over national sovereignty to an organisation led by a literal terrorist who takes orders from GatesOfHell. We seamlessly went from the Security State to the Biosecurity State, over 2 decades. Recall the Anthrax 'attacks' at the time of 9/11, the one traced back to a US lab.
Every facet of the current system is rotten. None of it is fit for purpose. We need to try again. Unfortunately, that plays into their BBB Agenda also. If they weren't confident of winning (it was likely wargamed more intensely than US-USSR nuclear exchange scenarios in the Cold War), they would have never triggered the Plandemonium.
Because they know what vengeance will look like when we win.
And we will. Because these psychopaths miscalculated. Just watch the interview with young GatesOfHell. Signs are all there. No empathy in that vessel.
The key is to accept a simple fact: We are under attack. It was not a mistake. Not 1 Million mistakes all aligned against us and favouring them. Not a single exception in that mix. Every government in the (Westerrn + PRC in particular, though much of Africa stayed sane) world didn't just wake up one day and go full totalitarian, in lockstep, by chance. Condition setting for generations got us there.
Peace.
They truly know diddly squat about mRNA epigenetics (it's in its infancy). They didn't study long enough whether reverse transcription occurs. It almost certainly does, and it stands to reason that it is a significant individual and quite variable risk (unknown unknowns). However, whether or not they considered any of these "risks" a plus or minus for their 'cause'... who knows?
They banged on anyway. Science left the room. No controls. They had an agenda.
The rest becomes history and quite possibly, all the way down to last man standing.