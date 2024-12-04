"President Biden’s decision to pardon his son was wrong. A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment. This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it
emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests," Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, wrote on X. IMO & how I understand, POTUS pardon should benefit ENTIRE nation; Hunter's benefits Hunter & Joe ONLY!
Again:
‘A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment. This was an improper use of power; it erodes trust in our government.’
I think there are serious crimes Hunter Biden has to answer for in a court of law, under oath. Many of it is linked to near treason actions. He and his family sold out USA and we must know what he did with Ukraine, China, Russia etc. We need all the facts. Snorting and smoking crack and having an illegal weapon etc. is baby in this. Tax fraud…baby. The real criminal issues he could just walk on? This is pure abuse by POTUS Biden. The question is who is going to pardon him? 47? Kamala?
The Founding Fathers did not set up pardon powers etc., our constitution does not allow for this to be used so shabbily and recklessly and as a political tool for favors.
The only silver lining in this travesty of a presidential pardon is that Joe Biden has thoroughly disgraced himself and whatever 'legacy' his deluded supporters believed remained of his shameful political career.
Has biDUMB ever made a right decision? Has the cackling crazy Camelthing, or ovomit, or the foolish democraps ever made a wise decision? No. Has trudope? Or his Assministration? Nope. Has Starmer? Or Macron? Or merkel? No. The days of sane wise leaders are past.