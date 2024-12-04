Again:

‘A president's family and allies shouldn't get special treatment. This was an improper use of power; it erodes trust in our government.’

I think there are serious crimes Hunter Biden has to answer for in a court of law, under oath. Many of it is linked to near treason actions. He and his family sold out USA and we must know what he did with Ukraine, China, Russia etc. We need all the facts. Snorting and smoking crack and having an illegal weapon etc. is baby in this. Tax fraud…baby. The real criminal issues he could just walk on? This is pure abuse by POTUS Biden. The question is who is going to pardon him? 47? Kamala?

The Founding Fathers did not set up pardon powers etc., our constitution does not allow for this to be used so shabbily and recklessly and as a political tool for favors.