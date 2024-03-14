Publius Cornelius Scipio Africanus, the Roman general who defeated Hannibal in the 2nd/3rd Punic wars, in battle of Carthage...defeated the Carthaginian generals; Publius Cornelius 'salted the earth',
records have it that Publius salted the earth, sown with salt around Carthage so nothing would live and survive or grow...this is what we must do to Big Pharma & its CEOs Bourla, Bancel et al.
To the mRNA inventors…we must salt the very earth they stand on…these are criminals…we must see just barren soil…these are ‘silent’ tongue tied criminals…they know what they did with mRNA technology and their vaccine, and we must never forget them and drag them into legal courts with legal judges and juries and investigate them and have them under oath and whatever the courts rule, we carry out the sentences…Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Sahin, Kariko, Weissman to start…more to come…
these people have death on their hands and are among the 66 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse…
And we salt the earth
All it will take is one successful lawsuit. Good Lord, discovery will cost tens of $ millions to get to that point, if you can even get that far. But who ever said doing God’s work was cheap?
There is certainly a war on with all sorts of salting the earth. To fathom why so many don't get it, it is because they can't get it. New science.....https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/the-jerusalem-report-with-ilana-rachel-daniel/the-indoctrinated-brain-with-michael-nehls-md-phd-the-jerusalem-report/