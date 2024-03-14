To the mRNA inventors…we must salt the very earth they stand on…these are criminals…we must see just barren soil…these are ‘silent’ tongue tied criminals…they know what they did with mRNA technology and their vaccine, and we must never forget them and drag them into legal courts with legal judges and juries and investigate them and have them under oath and whatever the courts rule, we carry out the sentences…Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Sahin, Kariko, Weissman to start…more to come…

these people have death on their hands and are among the 66 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse…

And we salt the earth