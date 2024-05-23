Question: if the 6 foot (six-foot) SOCIAL DISTANCING rule in COVID that changed our lives & harmed us, harmed business, business owners, was a lie, ARBITRARY fraud, then what else was a lie? I have
contended ALL, 100% of COVID, from origins, spread, response, lockdowns, medical management, mRNA technology and vaccine, all of it, every aspect was a damn lie, FRAUD; hangings for all! HANG HIGH
(100) 6-foot (six foot) SOCIAL DISTANCING rule ALWAYS a fraud lie BASED on ZERO science, just MADE it UP! told you this years now, Redfield told me, Gotlieb confirmed! Francis Collins headed NIH & FUCKED us (substack.com)
Easy. Everything from these eugenicist elites is a lie.
Encl.
https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/p/scamdemic-20-the-government-is-preparing?
Why did our government lie about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine? Did our government pay billions to suppress the efficacy of ivermectin? https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pharmacies-paid-reject-ivermectin-push-covid-shots/
Dr. James Thorp and attorney Maggie Thorp on Monday published an article in America Out Loud News exposing the U.S. government’s scheme to suppress
ivermectin and push COVID-19 shots using some of the nearly $200 billion in “provider relief funds” allocated to hospitals and pharmacies during the pandemic.
Did the media push the lie that ivermectin was a horse dewormer? Did the cdc lie about ivermectin?
If so why do they require it for migrants entering the U.S.? https://www.cdc.gov/immigrantrefugeehealth/guidelines/overseas-guidelines.html
Updates – the following are content updates from the previous version of the overseas guidance, which was posted in 2019
Latin American and Caribbean refugees are now included, in addition to Asian, Middle Eastern, and African refugees.
Recommendations for management of Strongyloides in refugees from Loa loa-endemic areas emphasize a screen-and-treat approach, rather than presumptive
high-dose albendazole.
Single-dose treatment of Strongyloides with ivermectin 200 mcg/Kg orally.
Why is it when nbc published an article praising hydroxychloroquine, but a few days later Trump also praised it and the entire establishment condemn it? March 17 NBC News reported that chloroquine was one “of the options being explored” because it was “useful in blunting
the effects of coronavirus.”
March 20 Trump said he was optimistic that chloroquine would be a magic bullet against coronavirus.
Although the media seemed positive prior to Trump's remarks, they quickly changed direction.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/ej-montini/2020/03/24/trump-spoke-chloroquine-phoenix-area-man-dead/2905726001/
He is not Dr. Donald Trump. Ignore the president's medical assertions.
But our health officials knew chloroquine worked:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/ August 22, 2005
Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.
Chloroquine is effective in preventing the spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. Favorable inhibition of virus spread was observed when the cells were either treated with chloroquine prior to or after SARS CoV infection. In addition, the indirect immunofluorescence assay described herein represents a simple and rapid method for screening SARS-CoV antiviral compounds.
The real question is, were any of these drugs necessary to fight off a cold virus?
The point of the matter is, why did our government lie to us? Why did the obama administration end the moratorium on G.O.F. research just 11 days before leaving office? Recently o'biden said he was VP during covid! was the a Freudian slip? Did he mean he was VP during the creation of their plan to unleash a cold virus on the world to take Trump out?