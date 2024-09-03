sides, when there are innocents being killed, both sides, it is purely devastating; yet what was done here is very wrong, barbaric at all levels…there is no excuse…how can one forgive this? I guess it will take serious gracious mercy and compassion…for underneath it all, I, you, we do not want war, we do not seek pain and suffering…we want peace…we want law and order…

Bottom line is that Hersh Goldberg-Polin is/was an American citizen and he was brutally murdered by Hamas.

I guess none of us can know of this mother’s pain today, or the father’s and having spent time with them, these are tremendously courageous people, good people, God-fearing law-abiding people and this is a catastrophe, this should never have happened, this is barbarity. Inhumane. I am nobody in this, but like you we have a voice and opinion, if we wish to share. I have said before, if an innocent child dies who is Jewish, I will stand next to their coffin as I would stand next to the coffin of a Palestinian child…but this is medieval barbaric filth what was done here and they suffered this guy Hersh Goldberg-Polin for initially they blew off his arm so he was battling for over 300 days with all sorts of infections and pain. He suffered. I am speaking about this horrendous act. There is no simple way, no other words than these are animals, barbaric animals. What they did to these 6 people.

This sharing is not about sides today, it is about sheer grief of hurting families, it is about right versus wrong, it is about the silence of western women and MeToo and western feminists while Israeli women are brutally barbarized daily and while in captivity, it is animal versus civilized and if you want people to respond like a human being or do you want one to become the animal you are.

These are brave strong people, the parents of Hersh (RIP, your pain is now done) and I was fortunate to get time with them and listening for they simply wanted to share their pain as parents and wanted their boy home. The silence and response by the Biden and Harris administration is shocking. An American was shot point blank range in the back of his head, what will Biden and Harris do about it? A hood was place over the head of a US marine in Turkey on shore leave, what will they do about it? Why did we not deliver 2 tomahawk missiles after they returned to ship exactly where he was…and flatten 10 blocks…that’s all!

Is this like how Obama (and Biden) gave the US drone to Iran to turn around and develop the technology to kill Americans? It was never captured, it landed on its wheels. Obama gave Iran our drone technology. Like how Obama gave Iran the 2 naval gunboats and forced US naval officers to their knees at the hands of Iranians? Look below, what they did to American naval officers. Word in DC was that Obama ordered senior officers to order the boats to run aground…they were not initially seized…word is Obama enjoyed watching our naval officers on their knees to his brothers…

People like Reagan would have introduced Iran to the interior of a few of our B1-B bombers, the cargo…this is what we want Trump to do, drop the cargo on these types of people who fuck with America and drop cargo on the Wuhan labs in China making the precursor chemicals for Fentanyl and Carfentanyl that makes its way to US soil via the Southern Border. No doubt, China, CCP, has successfully launched a chemical attack on America.

